John Hurst Joins GreenCourt as a Government Services Consultant

"I have been committed to finding ways to help the child support program serve the families it supports in the best way possible throughout my career in state government. GreenCourt's dedication to innovation and service aligns with my commitment and I am excited to be a part of their team," Hurst said.

"We are excited to add John to our list of consultants. With his addition, GreenCourt now has more than 230 years of government experience on our team. This wealth of knowledge ensures that our partners benefit from experts who spent their careers making a difference for the people they served," said Charles Smith, Vice President of Business Development.

