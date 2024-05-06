John Hurst Joins GreenCourt as a Government Services Consultant

State government leader with more than 32 years of experience joins GreenCourt as a Government Services Consultant.
CARROLLTON, Ga., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenCourt Technologies, LLC announces the hiring of John Hurst as a Government Services Consultant. Hurst served the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) in roles ranging from frontline agent to state IV-D Director from 1990 until his recent retirement from state government.
Hurst currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Child Support Engagement Association (NCSEA), and the Eastern Regional Interstate Child Support Association (ERICSA). While the Director in Georgia, he served on the Executive Committee of the National Council of Child Support Directors (NCCSD).
"I have been committed to finding ways to help the child support program serve the families it supports in the best way possible throughout my career in state government. GreenCourt's dedication to innovation and service aligns with my commitment and I am excited to be a part of their team," Hurst said.
"We are excited to add John to our list of consultants. With his addition, GreenCourt now has more than 230 years of government experience on our team. This wealth of knowledge ensures that our partners benefit from experts who spent their careers making a difference for the people they served," said Charles Smith, Vice President of Business Development.
Media Contact
Charles Smith, GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, 1 770-834-3453, [email protected], www.greencourt.com
SOURCE GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC
Share this article