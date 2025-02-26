John K. Addis Honored with the AAF Silver Medal Award at the 2025 American Advertising Awards

John K. Addis, CEO of Addis Enterprises, received the AAF Silver Medal Award at the 2025 American Advertising Awards for his contributions to the industry and community. Recognized for reviving AAF Lansing in 2021, Addis was praised for his leadership and impact on young professionals. Surprised by the honor, he remarked, "I feel like I'm just getting started." Addis Enterprises also won three creative awards at the event, bringing its total recent wins to 141.

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addis Enterprises' CEO & Chief Strategist, John K. Addis, was honored with the American Advertising Federation's Silver Medal Award at this year's American Advertising Awards hosted by AAF Lansing on February 12, 2025.

The AAF Silver Medal Award was established in 1959, and honors individuals who are members of the American Advertising Federation who have made outstanding contributions to the advertising industry. Recipients of this award are recognized for advancing industry standards, fostering creative excellence, and promoting professional responsibility.

The honor was presented to Addis by former club President David Campbell, Sales Executive at BRD Printing. "The award recognizes achievement in advertising and responsibility in areas of social concern," explained Campbell. "John has exemplified these principles through his dedication not only to AAF Lansing, which he saved from extinction in 2021, but his continuing career in marketing and dedication to his community."

Allison Pazera, Marketing Coordinator of Addis Enterprises and Treasurer of AAF Lansing, was among the board members who made the unanimous decision to surprise Addis with the award.

"We on the board believe that John is more than deserving of this recognition," said Pazera. "His commitment to our industry is truly inspiring for young professionals just starting their careers like myself, and it is an honor to work alongside him."

The American Advertising Federation considers the Silver Medal Award to be a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the industry's highest individual distinction. It was last presented in the mid-Michigan region to Lauren Ciesa in 2019.

"I was completely blindsided and deeply moved by the award," explains Addis. "I truly couldn't have achieved this without the incredible people around me. Despite the 'lifetime achievement' label, I feel like I'm just getting started."

Alongside this prestigious award, Addis Enterprises won 3 creative awards at the American Advertising Awards this year, bringing our total award count in recent years to 141.

About Addis Enterprises: Addis Enterprises (AE) is an award-winning design and marketing firm located in Lansing, Michigan. AE has launched hundreds of websites and executed many successful print, video, and marketing work for local, regional, and national clients. Using cutting-edge designs and innovative creative processes, AE has helped improve the success of a wide range of clients of all shapes and sizes.

