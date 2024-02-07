John Kahan of MidOcean Partners Joins Zonda as Executive Board Member

"His wisdom and passion intersect harmoniously with our vision and roadmap. His leadership will strengthen our efforts toward technological evolution as we continue to strive forward advancing our data-driven products and solutions to empower the home building industry." —Jeff Meyers, CEO Post this

Serving over 30 years on for-profit and non-profit boards and roughly four decades at technology giants Microsoft and IBM, Kahan is no stranger to leveraging data and technology, specifically artificial intelligence, in meaningful and scalable manners. In 2021, he was named one of the top 15 data professionals in the world for his work in transforming and redefining business and industry.

"I am delighted by this opportunity," said Kahan. "I was intentional in choosing Zonda because I not only believe in the value and strength of their products and their unique data powering the building of new homes, but because it aligns with my personal mission of opening up data and AI for societal good. I look forward to helping surge further AI advancements and continuing to push the envelope of technological advancement at Zonda."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

