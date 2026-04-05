John Michael Ferrari Hits #1 ... Again with Already Miss You

When one of my songs come back and find new life for a second time, that means something very special to me. I'm deeply grateful for everyone who has believed in this song and helped carry it forward. - John Michael Ferrari Post this

This renewed recognition adds to Ferrari's growing list of accomplishments as an independent artist whose work continues to make an impact across radio, media, and live audiences. With each new accomplishment, John Michael Ferrari proves that authenticity and heartfelt songwriting still matter.

When one of my songs come back and find new life for a second time, that means something very special to me. I'm deeply grateful for everyone who has believed in this song and helped carry it forward. - John Michael Ferrari

"Already Miss You" is a song of longing, memory, and emotional trust - themes that listeners of all ages understand. It reflects the kind of connection he has achieved in his music for decades: songs that are not only heard, but felt. The single's reappearance on the charts underscores the enduring bond between artist and audience, and the way meaningful music continues to grow through time, radio airplay, and word of mouth.

About John Michael Ferrari

John Michael Ferrari is a multiple award-winning singer-songwriter arranger and entertainer known for his warm vocal style, memorable melodies, and emotionally resonant songs. His music has received countless chart recognitions, industry honors, and always growing radio and audience support. Ferrari continues to build his strong connection with listeners around the world.

Media Contact

Pepper Jay, Cappy Records, 1 3103459366, [email protected], https://cappyrecords.com

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SOURCE Cappy Records