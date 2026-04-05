John Michael Ferrari Hits #1 ... Again with Already Miss You

John Michael Ferrari's crossover country pop ballad, "Already Miss You," about saying goodbye to an adult daughter, returns to #1 a second time. This heartfelt single continues to connect with listeners and radio audiences all over the world once again.
ATHENS, Greece, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari is celebrating another exciting milestone as his song "Already Miss You" returns to Number One for a second time, proving once again that a great song can continue to resonate long after its first success. Originally #1 on the Americana Cashbox Magazine radio chat in December 2025, "Already Miss You" dropped down to #15 and then popped up again to #1 on that same April 2026 chart.
With its emotional lyrics, timeless melody, and Ferrari's unmistakable vocal style, "Already Miss You" has found renewed life with audiences and radio programmers around the world, earning chart recognition again and reaffirming its lasting appeal. In a music industry where songs often come and go quickly, a second chart run is a powerful reminder that certain recordings stay with people because they speak to something real.
This renewed recognition adds to Ferrari's growing list of accomplishments as an independent artist whose work continues to make an impact across radio, media, and live audiences. With each new accomplishment, John Michael Ferrari proves that authenticity and heartfelt songwriting still matter.
When one of my songs come back and find new life for a second time, that means something very special to me. I'm deeply grateful for everyone who has believed in this song and helped carry it forward. - John Michael Ferrari
"Already Miss You" is a song of longing, memory, and emotional trust - themes that listeners of all ages understand. It reflects the kind of connection he has achieved in his music for decades: songs that are not only heard, but felt. The single's reappearance on the charts underscores the enduring bond between artist and audience, and the way meaningful music continues to grow through time, radio airplay, and word of mouth.
About John Michael Ferrari
John Michael Ferrari is a multiple award-winning singer-songwriter arranger and entertainer known for his warm vocal style, memorable melodies, and emotionally resonant songs. His music has received countless chart recognitions, industry honors, and always growing radio and audience support. Ferrari continues to build his strong connection with listeners around the world.
Media Contact
Pepper Jay, Cappy Records, 1 3103459366, [email protected], https://cappyrecords.com
SOURCE Cappy Records
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