John Michael Ferrari Shines at WCCMA: Wins New Country and New Gospel Awards

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Michael Ferrari takes home Best New Country Song Of The Year for "I Keep Rollin' On" and Best New Gospel Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for New Gospel song about going to Heaven "Bring Me Home" at the West Coast Country Music Association (WCCMA) Awards.
The Hot August Country Music Competition took place at the Promenade Temecula, in Temecula, California and the award ceremony at the beautiful sprawling California Rancho Company. The competition covers country, gospel, and bluegrass.
Ferrari's three first place wins, makes him eligible to complete in the North American Country Music Association International ("NACMAI") at the Country Tonight Theatre, March 12 - 16, 2025, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he will perform several songs. Ferrari, and his music producer and co-writer Pepper Jay, attended NACMAI in March 2024 to support a song Ferrari and Jay wrote with Ray Ligon, "Workin' My Way to Nashville," which won Best New Country 50+ and Best Co-writer,
When Ferrari finished performing "Bring Me Home" at WCCMA, Gwyn Sanborn, the Founder of WCCMA described John Michael Ferrari's performance as 'outstanding'". Rhonda Parish, WCCMA Vice-President, gave Ferrari a thumbs up.
John Michael Ferrari music is available on all music platforms.
More info on Ferrari and links to his socials at https://johnmichaelferrari.com/
