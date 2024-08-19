John Michael Ferrari Shines at WCCMA: Wins New Country and New Gospel Awards

John Michael Ferrari takes home Best New Country Song Of The Year for "I Keep Rollin' On" and Best New Gospel Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for New Gospel song "Bring Me Home" and Best Songwriter of the Year for New at the West Coast Country Music Association Awards.

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Michael Ferrari takes home Best New Country Song Of The Year for "I Keep Rollin' On" and Best New Gospel Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for New Gospel song about going to Heaven "Bring Me Home" at the West Coast Country Music Association (WCCMA) Awards.

The Hot August Country Music Competition took place at the Promenade Temecula, in Temecula, California and the award ceremony at the beautiful sprawling California Rancho Company. The competition covers country, gospel, and bluegrass.