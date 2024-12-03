John P. Watters Named Executive Chairman at Apollo Information Systems

The world needs to shift to preemptive and proactive security versus being reactive. Post this

Watters' role follows Apollo's emergence as an innovator in preemptive cyber threat intelligence, with its Deep Insight Cyber Threat Intelligence offering—quickly becoming a cornerstone of Apollo's business strategy. Watters' extensive experience in threat intelligence, including serving as President and COO of Mandiant and pioneering the field during his leadership of iSIGHT Partners and intelligence firm iDEFENSE enables him to guide Apollo's strategy to design and deliver solutions that drive exceptional customer outcomes.

"The world needs to shift to preemptive and proactive security versus being reactive," said Watters. "It's not enough to set up defenses. Apollo is built to deliver a dynamic defense, so security adapts to the continuously changing threat environment."

Under Watters' leadership, Apollo is poised for significant growth. The company will introduce new leadership appointments and product innovations in early 2025 as it expands its service offerings and continues to enhance its proactive cybersecurity solutions.

About Apollo Information Systems

Apollo Information Systems, Corp. is a security leader for high-stakes organizations and businesses. With more than twenty years in cybersecurity and IT, Apollo has created a legacy of creating urgent and active resilience using the best tools, approaches, and solutions available across multiple industry verticals and government branches.

Apollo's dynamic defense approach to cybersecurity changes the rules of engagement on traditional detect-and-respond practices, so organizations can be confident against a hostile environment of threats and uncertainty. Our approach simply aligns the protection of what matters the most to the organization with the most efficient allocation of protection per dollar. Apollo is led by some of the most respected professionals in the security industry who are steeped in real-world operational experience across multiple industry verticals and government branches.

Apollo's suite of solutions and services offers complete cybersecurity defense from early warning and threat intelligence to professional advisory services and incident response.

For more information, visit http://www.apollo-is.com.

