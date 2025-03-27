John R Farrall, CFA, joining prestigious Farrall Wealth national team as Chief Investment Officer

We are pleased to announce that John Farrall, CFA, is our new Chief Investment Officer at the prestigious national group of Farrall Wealth

VALPARAISO, Ind., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Chief Investment Officer, John will lead our investment committee. The current committee members and our determination for investment returns for our clients will remain the same.

As we introduce John to our clients and friends, everyone will quickly realize we are lucky to have him. His years of experience and expertise in structured products, options, and market analysis will improve our team and client's experience.

John is a derivatives strategist and a CFA charter holder with over 25 years of experience creating and implementing structured solutions and derivatives overlays for diverse clients, ranging from high-net-worth individuals to endowments and institutions.

He aims to enhance the investor experience and portfolio performance through innovative financial engineering and risk management, leveraging expertise in various asset classes, markets, and investment products.

Most recently, John was the Senior Vice President and Director of the Derivatives Strategies Group at PNC Bank Asset Management Group, PNC Bank Wealth Management, and PNC Family Office, Hawthorn. Combined they are one of the largest asset management groups based in the United States. His team of subject-matter experts supported investment professionals in designing and executing tailored and protective- return investments, using listed and flex options, structured notes, futures, commodities, and FX instruments. Previously, he was a portfolio manager, a healthcare analyst, a hedge fund partner, and a CBOE trader, where he developed and applied skills in equities, hedge funds, life sciences, and options trading.

He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and holds an MBA from The Ohio State University.

John currently resides in Sarasota, Florida, and will help our growth in western Florida and nationwide.

John is an avid biker and an active member of his Church. He has three adult children: Jack, Will and Luke.

We are delighted to have John in our group and cannot wait for you to meet him.

Farrall Wealth is a boutique firm located in the small Midwestern town of Valparaiso, Indiana, and serving high-net-worth clients in twenty-one states. They are affiliated with LPL Financial, with offices in Boston, Fort Mill, Austin, and San Diego. LPL Financial was founded on the mission that a firm should work for the advisor and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 28,900* financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,200* institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide.

Farrall Wealth stewards clients' wealth and empowers wealth management for families and future generations. They go the extra mile for their clients and serve as much more than just financial planners. They are educators, strategists, and a financial concierge. There is no judgment here, just progress and a "let's get to work" mentality.

Experience the difference a relationship-based, extra-mile financial advisor can make in your life. Take the first step toward your dream future by calling our office at 219-246-2516, emailing [email protected], or scheduling a complimentary consultation online. Be sure to visit our website at www.farrallwealth.com to learn more about us.

