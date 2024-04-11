John R. Webb Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3285 Selects Contour Construction for Construction of New Building in Frederick

Danny Rodriguez, Commander-elect of the VFW in Frederick says, "(Contour Construction's) reputation for excellence and commitment to delivering projects on time and within budget align perfectly with our vision for a new era of the VFW in Frederick." Post this

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Contour Construction for the construction of our new Post Home," said Danny Rodriguez, Commander-elect of the VFW in Frederick. "Their reputation for excellence and commitment to delivering projects on time and within budget align perfectly with our vision for a new era of the VFW in Frederick."

The new building will not only serve as a hub for veterans' activities but will also provide a welcoming space for community events and gatherings. It will be a Post Home for all Combat Veterans and their families.

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen by the VFW for this significant project," said Lisa Parsell, Director of Business Development at Contour Construction. "At Contour Construction, we prioritize building connections and communities. Being a part of this project means more than just another job; it's an opportunity for us to give back to those who have given so much.

We share a commitment to excellence and community that the VFW represents, and we're excited to bring our expertise to create a welcoming space that honors veterans and serves the Frederick community. We look forward to working closely with the VFW and the community to ensure that this new Post Home becomes a cornerstone of support and fellowship."

Construction is set to begin soon with completion projected for the end of 2024. Throughout the construction process, both the VFW and Contour Construction are committed to transparency, communication, and collaboration to ensure the successful realization of this important endeavor.

For more information about the VFW in Frederick and their new building project, please contact Patrick Pierson, New Building Committee Chairman at 301-466-7559 or [email protected]. For inquiries regarding Contour Construction and their services, please contact Lisa Parsell, Director of Business Development, [email protected], 240.405.0123.

About Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Frederick:

The VFW in Frederick is an organization dedicated to serving Combat Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families in the Frederick community. With a rich history dating back to 1935, the VFW chapter has been steadfast in its commitment to providing support, camaraderie, and resources to those who have served their country.

About Contour Construction:

Contour Construction has been serving Frederick, and the greater DMV area for over 17 years as a premier General Contractor specializing in Pre-Construction Services, Design-Build, and Construction Management. 'Building Destinations' isn't just our tagline, it's our purpose. Every project we embark on is an opportunity to enhance the landscape and serve the community. We aim to create spaces that are not just buildings but destinations - places where people can come together, work, play, and make memories.

Media Contact

Patrick Pierson, VFW Post 3285, 301-466-7559, [email protected], https://www.vfw3285.org/

SOURCE VFW Post 3285