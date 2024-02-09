John Raymond Hruban releases 'Master Pilot: The Johnny Hruban Story'

New book paints a vivid portrait of a life marked by genuine struggles, an unwavering commitment to a career in aviation, and the persistence that defined one man's journey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 1996, Diane Ruth Amour Bartels unveiled her book titled "Sharpie: The Life Story of Evelyn Sharp, Nebraska's Aviatrix." Evelyn Sharp, hailing from Ord, Nebraska, embarked on her aviation journey by enrolling in her first flight lesson at the age of 15, and just a year later, she soared solo into the skies.

The second addition to the Central Nebraska aviation anthology came from Randy Lippincott, titled "Fifty Years Fly." This book chronicles his unique half-century of aviation experiences, which began on his family's farm when he was just 5.

Fast forward to 2023, Lippincott edited and posthumously released, "Master Pilot: The Johnny Hruban Story" (published by Trafford Publishing) to mark the Dick and Rosalie Lippincott Aviation Section's grand opening at the Merrick County Museum. This autobiography enriches the museum's collection. It delves into the remarkable life of the late John Raymond Hruban, his struggles in pursuing a career in aviation from the 1960s onwards, and the sacrifices he made, which strained his family relationships.

The book conveys the trials of Hruban's journey and encapsulates the profound and enduring joy of a lifetime dedicated to aviation and the essence of becoming a pilot. Additionally, his story intertwines with the aviation history of Merrick County, highlighting its deep-seated affection for flight. His contributions were pivotal in the growth of aviation, and his influence on countless lives solidified his role as a foundation between the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers.

Lippincott shares, "This book paints a vivid portrait of a life marked by genuine struggles, an unwavering commitment to a career in aviation, and the persistence that defined Johnny's journey." When asked about his hopes for the readers, he emphasized, "I want readers to connect with the resolute Johnny. His passion for flight was lifelong, and he was an aviation professional who passed on his knowledge to others. As he earned the title of Master Pilot, his expertise was passed on to his students, who, in turn, became masters in their own right." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854121-master-pilot

"Master Pilot: The Johnny Hruban Story"

By https://www.trafford.com/en/search?query=John+Raymond+Hruban+CFII John Raymond Hruban CFII

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781698715117

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781698715100

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

John Raymond Hruban initially embarked on a thrilling journey in the world of motorcycles and race cars. However, after a significant accident, he made a remarkable transition into the realm of aviation. To support himself during intervals between aviation roles, he diligently contributed to his family's florist business, ensuring that the bills were met. His relentless pursuit of aviation ratings symbolized a remarkable display of unwavering determination and a singular passion that fueled his aspirations.

