John Reza Parsiani and Bozana Cavar Join The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agents John Reza Parsiani and Bozana Cavar accept the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. John and Bozana are two of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Miami Beach, FL.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Reza Parsiani, Founder / Broker Owner, Parsiani Real Estate

A 20+ year resident of Miami, Mr. Parsiani is actually a global citizen, having lived in 5 different countries across three continents and traveled to more than 65+ countries worldwide. This has no doubt contributed to his out-of-the-box thinking and unique ability to connect to and bring together people from all walks of life through win-win scenarios. John also speaks 4-languages and has family in Asia, Europe, Scandinavia, and the Americas. All of this makes John Reza Parsiani uniquely well-versed in understanding the needs of Miami's top developers, represented by Parsiani Real Estate, as well as the buying, leasing, and selling needs of his discerning clients from across the globe.



Mr. Parsiani is an expert on new developments and is currently leading the sales at the Tallest Waterfront Twin-Towers in the United States, Aria Reserve Miami, a 1.7 Billion dollar New Development coming to Miami! His extensive experience includes his position as Senior Sales Executive at the world's first and only Aston Martin Residences, Aria On The Bay, and Sales Director at Natiivo Miami. He is also an active member of the Forbes Real Estate Council and Master Brokers Forum and is the Senior Sales Executive at Aria On The Bay. Mr. Parsiani served in the role of Vice President of Business Development at Cervera Real Estate -one of the largest developer representatives in the State of Florida with over 4 billion dollars in exclusive listings, and previously as the Director of Sales in charge of Cervera's flagship Miami office, as well as a Luxury Sales Specialist focused on residential properties throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach ranging from $2 million to over $50 million. Mr. Parsiani also served on the Miami Board of Directors for the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), which remains the largest Asian association in North America with 34 chapters and over 17,000 members across U.S. 10-times Top Producer of the Year winner 2014-2023, and winner of the prestigious Builders Association of South Florida's Best award as The Sales Executive of the year.

Bozana "Bo" Cavar, Broker Associate, Parsiani Real Estate

Bozana Cavar is a highly experienced, multilingual real estate professional specializing in global luxury markets spanning residential and commercial acquisitions. An avid seller and investor, Bozana knows the ins and outs of the business and works fiercely to negotiate the best outcome, no matter which side you're on.

In her spare time, Bozana enjoys traveling the world, immersing herself in different cultures, and meeting new people. She's involved in the arts and has been instrumental in the development of prominent cultural districts, where she also owns a Landmark Hotel. She takes a no-nonsense approach to life and business, valuing honesty and integrity above all.

You can trust Bozana to remain transparent and committed to selling your property at the highest value or finding you the home of your dreams at the right price. With decades of experience and unparalleled expertise in residential and commercial real estate, Bozana is the solution-driven advocate you want on your side.

Bozana Cavar is a perfect choice to be your trusted advisor in the real estate market. With her extensive knowledge, expertise, and dedication, she can guide you through the complex process of buying or selling your home.

Visit John Reza Parsiani and Bozana Cavar's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/john-reza-parsiani-and-bozana-cavar/

