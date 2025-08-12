John Spiegleman Joins FD Stonewater STAR Evergreen Fund Advisory Committee

With a strong track record in commercial real estate across a wide array of sectors, paired with his deep industry knowledge and legal expertise, John brings valuable insight to the Advisory Committee's role of reviewing and opining on conflicts at the fund Post this

John was honored as a Top Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel by the Denver Business Journal in 2018. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado School of Law and his bachelor's degree in Economics from Denison University. John joins Travis Pollack, Michael McNamara, Daniel Philips, and Nancy McGrath as the fifth member of the fund's Advisory Committee.

Jeffrey Toporek, Co-Founder for FD Stonewater said, "We are pleased to welcome John Spiegleman to the STAR Evergreen Fund's Advisory Committee. With a strong track record in commercial real estate across a wide array of sectors, paired with his deep industry knowledge and legal expertise, John brings valuable insight to the Advisory Committee's role of reviewing and opining on conflicts at the fund."

FD Stonewater has acquired, asset managed, and/or developed over 6 million square feet of single-tenant assets valued at $1.5+ billion . FD Stonewater's national capabilities encompass over 8 million square feet of experience in more than 40 secondary and tertiary markets across the country. For more information on the STAR Evergreen Fund and our Advisory Committee, please visit https://fdstonewater.com/star-fund/.

Disclaimer

Please note that the foregoing is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of FD Stonewater STAR Evergreen Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") or any affiliate, and any such offers will only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum or similar disclosure document ("Private Placement Memorandum") and other definitive documentation relating to any such offering. The foregoing information excludes material information that is detailed in the Private Placement Memorandum, including, but not limited to, risk factors. Prior performance is not indicative of future results. An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Only investors who can withstand the loss of all or a substantial part of their investment should consider investing in the Fund. Additionally, an opportunity to invest in the Fund is only available to (a) "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501(a) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (b) non-U.S. persons that meet the requirements set forth in Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act.

About FD Stonewater

FD Stonewater is a fully integrated real estate investment, development, and brokerage firm headquartered in Arlington, VA. Collectively, the firm's leadership has a track record of more than $10 billion in investment acquisitions and advisory services, with over 60 million square feet of lease transactions completed and over $1.8 billion in active and completed principal development and construction management nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.fdstonewater.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Nuss, FD Stonewater, 7035377628, [email protected], www.fdstonewater.com

Jeff Toporek, FD Stonewater, 9148445701, [email protected], www.fdstonewater.com

SOURCE FD Stonewater