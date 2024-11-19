John Stephens Takes Helm as CEO of Accretive Insurance Solutions

"John's expertise in team development and program innovation will be invaluable in his new role. His leadership and forward-thinking strategies have significantly contributed to Accretive's success since its formation in 2022." Sean Smith, president of AssuredPartners Post this

Stephens most recently served as president of Accretive where he was responsible for championing existing and newly acquired wholesale and specialty agencies to greater collaborative success. He also played a key role in aligning distribution, operations, and technology as well as integrating several strategic acquisitions spanning the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of chief executive officer at Accretive. Helping to form and build Accretive has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to lead our talented team as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. I look forward to building on our successes and driving forward our mission to ensure that every client has the protection and benefits they need to thrive," said Stephens.

Stephens is a recognized leader in wholesale, specialty, and program development, having played a key role in building some of the largest public agency workers' compensation and property and casualty pools in the nation. His strategic vision and commitment to fostering innovation and transparency have been instrumental in driving the success of the organization.

About Accretive

Accretive designs specialized insurance and benefits solutions driven by new, creative ways to protect an organization and its people. As one of the fastest-growing specialty and wholesale brokers in the country, Accretive is quickly approaching $1 billion in revenue. Their more than 40 brands and 2,200 specialists work collaboratively to deliver tailored risk management solutions to all types of public, private and nonprofit institutions. They are committed to forging strong partnerships with agents, carriers, and communities to achieve positive results. For further information, please visit http://www.accretive-ins.com.

Media Contact

Charlotte Doepker, Accretive Insurance Solutions, 4242914086, [email protected], accretive-ins.com

SOURCE Accretive Insurance Solutions