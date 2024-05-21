John V. Kalantzis Named Partner at Clifford Law Offices

"We are proud of John's accomplishments over the years," said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at the firm. "In particular, John has been an invaluable part of the aviation team. His legal skills and insights are a testament to his dedication to his clients and to the profession." Post this

Kalantzis is involved in many complex personal injury and wrongful death cases at the firm including the pending litigation in federal district court against Boeing in the crash of a 737 MAX8 in Ethiopia that killed all 157 on board from 35 countries. The firm represents nearly 70 victims on that plane.

Kalantzis is involved in numerous professional organizations, including the American Bar Association (ABA) and the American Association for Justice (AAJ). He is a member of the Assembly for the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), serving on the Tort Law Section Council and the Bar Elections Supervision Committee. He also serves on the Judicial Evaluation Committee of the Chicago Bar Association (CBA) and is a member of the Hellenic Bar Association.

To learn more about John V. Kalantzis, click here.

