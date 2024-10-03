John W. Wheeler, Jr., Executive Senior Partner at Totus Wealth Management, to Serve as the 2025 NAIFA National Secretary

On September 21, 2024, John W. Wheeler, Jr., Executive Senior Partner at Totus, was confirmed as Secretary of the 2025 National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Executive Board at the National Leadership Conference. Mr. Wheeler will assume office starting January 1, 2025.
PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 21, 2024, John W. Wheeler, Jr., Executive Senior Partner at Totus, was confirmed as Secretary of the 2025 National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Executive Board at the National Leadership Conference. Mr. Wheeler will assume office starting January 1, 2025.
A loyal member of NAIFA since 1973, John W. Wheeler, Jr. CFP, CLU, ChFC, CRPS, LACP, CLTC, LUTCF, currently serves on NAIFA's National Government Relations and IFAPAC Committees, is a member of both the NAIFA-Texas Board and NAIFA Chicagoland Board, and a Past President of NAIFA-Illinois. During his time with NAIFA, Mr. Wheeler also served as a NAIFA-National Trustee for 4 years.
"It is an incredible honor to be nominated as the 2025 NAIFA National Secretary," said Mr. Wheeler. "For over five decades, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and passion of this organization in advocating for our industry and supporting our professionals. As Secretary, I am deeply committed to continuing our mission and advancing the values that NAIFA stands for. Together, we will ensure that our industry remains strong, our professionals are empowered, and our voices are heard across the nation."
2025 NAIFA National Leadership Board:
Douglas B. Massey, President
Christopher Gandy, President-Elect
Thomas M. Cothron, Immediate Past President
John W. Wheeler, Jr., Secretary
Paul Dougherty, Treasurer
R. Jan Pinney, Trustee
John D. Richardson, Trustee
Dennis Cuccinelli, Trustee
Stephen Kagawa, Trustee
Jesse Dogillo, Trustee
Ernest Guerriero, Trustee
Barb Pietrangelo, Trustee
Andrew Rinn, Trustee
As incoming Secretary, John W. Wheeler, Jr. will be in line to serve as President-Elect in 2026 and as President in 2027.
Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent association for financial service professionals in the United States of America. NAIFA members, in every Congressional district and every state house, subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of practice specialties to promote financial security for all Americans. Complimented by its professional development and consumer divisions, the Society of Financial Service Professionals and Life Happens, the association delivers value through advocacy, service, and education.
About Totus Wealth Management:
With headquarters in Houston, TX, Totus Wealth Management is a different kind of wealth management firm, one focused on the totality of a client's financial portfolio. Specializing in retirement planning, insurance planning, and financial independence, their philosophy is built on the idea that they consider the totality of a financial portfolio and goals to provide more comprehensive guidance. Totus aims to help clients live the life they can imagine and empowers their advisors to build the business they can imagine.
