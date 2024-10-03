John W. Wheeler, Jr., Executive Senior Partner at Totus Wealth Management, to Serve as the 2025 NAIFA National Secretary

It is an honor to be nominated as the 2025 NAIFA National Secretary. For over five decades, I've witnessed the dedication & passion of this organization in advocating for our industry & supporting our professionals. As Secretary, I am committed to continuing our mission & advancing NAIFA's values. Post this

"It is an incredible honor to be nominated as the 2025 NAIFA National Secretary," said Mr. Wheeler. "For over five decades, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and passion of this organization in advocating for our industry and supporting our professionals. As Secretary, I am deeply committed to continuing our mission and advancing the values that NAIFA stands for. Together, we will ensure that our industry remains strong, our professionals are empowered, and our voices are heard across the nation."

2025 NAIFA National Leadership Board:

Douglas B. Massey, President

Christopher Gandy, President-Elect

Thomas M. Cothron, Immediate Past President

John W. Wheeler, Jr., Secretary

Paul Dougherty, Treasurer

R. Jan Pinney, Trustee

John D. Richardson, Trustee

Dennis Cuccinelli, Trustee

Stephen Kagawa, Trustee

Jesse Dogillo, Trustee

Ernest Guerriero, Trustee

Barb Pietrangelo, Trustee

Andrew Rinn, Trustee

As incoming Secretary, John W. Wheeler, Jr. will be in line to serve as President-Elect in 2026 and as President in 2027.

About NAIFA:

Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent association for financial service professionals in the United States of America. NAIFA members, in every Congressional district and every state house, subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of practice specialties to promote financial security for all Americans. Complimented by its professional development and consumer divisions, the Society of Financial Service Professionals and Life Happens, the association delivers value through advocacy, service, and education.

About Totus Wealth Management:

With headquarters in Houston, TX, Totus Wealth Management is a different kind of wealth management firm, one focused on the totality of a client's financial portfolio. Specializing in retirement planning, insurance planning, and financial independence, their philosophy is built on the idea that they consider the totality of a financial portfolio and goals to provide more comprehensive guidance. Totus aims to help clients live the life they can imagine and empowers their advisors to build the business they can imagine.

Media Contact

Destiny Nelson, Totus Wealth Management, 1 832.220.8016, [email protected], www.totuswm.com

SOURCE Totus Wealth Management