John Wendelbo to lead Flow Science, Inc. as its new President

"I'm thrilled to be leading the FLOW-3D team at such an exciting time," said John Wendelbo. "It is gratifying to be part of such an exciting company that has, since its beginning, been a CFD pioneer.

John first joined Flow Science in 2013. While primarily focused on CFD for water and environmental engineering applications, he worked in the sales team on a wide range of applications including microfluidics, metal casting, additive manufacturing, and aerospace. Since 2017, John has served as the Director of Sales.

"It's a natural and exciting transition for John and for Flow Science," Dr. Isfahani said about the appointment. "John has overseen incredible growth in the sales team and has had his finger on the pulse of the development and expansion of our FLOW-3D family of products. He brings a great level of experience, enthusiasm and vision to the role."

John holds a Master of Engineering in Aeronautical Engineering from Imperial College London, as well as a Master of Science in Maritime Engineering Science from Southampton University. As President, he looks forward to overseeing greater collaboration between Flow Science and its team of international distributors, providing expertise and guidance for continued growth of FLOW-3D products for new and existing markets.

About Flow Science

Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D software products to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.

