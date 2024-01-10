John Young Named to Channel Futures' Top Network and Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2023

"This award speaks to John's dedication to the channel and the work he's done on behalf of our partners. His experience has been instrumental in executing on AireSpring's channel growth strategy to achieve record sales." Post this

"Young brought a pedigree of sales and channel leadership to AireSpring," stated Channel Futures. "Under his oversight, the company has deepened its reputation among partners for its customer experience."

"I'm honored to be included on this prestigious list," stated AireSpring Senior Vice President of Channel Sales John Young. "It is my goal to help foster revenue growth while expanding our partner relationships. Ultimately, we're devoted to giving partners and customers the best experience in the industry, and I'm committed to making sure that we continue to succeed."

"We're thrilled that John has been included in Channel Futures' Top Network and Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2023," stated AireSpring President and CRO Daniel Lonstein. "This award speaks to John's dedication to the channel and the work he's done on behalf of our partners. His experience has been instrumental in executing on AireSpring's channel growth strategy to achieve record sales by deepening our already strong relationships with technology solutions distributors (TSDs) and our mutual partners."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and personalized customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Managed Connectivity and Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to 190 carriers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

