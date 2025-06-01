Johnny Flash Productions Acquires Buzzquake Marketing, Expanding Digital Capabilities and Client Reach

"Joining forces with Johnny Flash Productions was an easy decision. John and his team have the expertise, professionalism, and client-first mentality that align perfectly with the values I've built Buzzquake on." Lynne D'Autrechy, CEO, Buzzquake Marketing Post this

"Buzzquake Marketing has built a strong reputation for outstanding work and client care," said John Falke, Founder and CEO of Johnny Flash Productions. "We're excited to welcome their clients and continue delivering the same great service while expanding the range of solutions available to them."

Founded in 2000, Johnny Flash Productions has become one of the most highly reviewed digital agencies in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Known for its focus on long-term client partnerships, the agency works with a diverse range of brands and organizations including Marshall Roofing, Carewell Cremations, Vertical Rock, Care with Love, Universal Athletic Club, H&H Paving, Battlefield Decks & Patios, Expectation Church, Oak Hill Building, Healthy Hound Playground, and Impact Soundworks.

Lynne D'Autrechy, CEO of Buzzquake Marketing, will continue in a strategic role as Digital Strategist, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for existing clients.

"Joining forces with Johnny Flash Productions was an easy decision," said D'Autrechy. "John and his team have the expertise, professionalism, and client-first mentality that align perfectly with the values I've built Buzzquake on. This is a win for our clients, who will now benefit from a broader range of web, branding, and marketing services."

Buzzquake clients will now have access to expanded capabilities including branding and logo design, Google Ads management, social media marketing, ongoing SEO services, and a dedicated support desk.

This acquisition marks the next chapter in Johnny Flash Productions' continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences that drive real results.

For more information, visit https://www.johnnyflash.com.

