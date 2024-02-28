Johns Hopkins Study Confirms Flashlight360's Impact on Elevating Students' Speaking and Writing Proficiency on WIDA ACCESS

Educators can confidently use Flashlight360 knowing that it meets the standards of evidence in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

DRAPER, Utah , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent research study from Flashlight Learning meets the criteria of ESSA Tier II evidence. The study, conducted by Johns Hopkins School of Education, found that Flashlight360 had a significant positive impact on WIDA ACCESS Overall Composite scores and that Flashlight360 students out-gained matched comparison students.

"Educators are actively seeking resources to enhance their students' language proficiency, particularly in speaking and writing," explains Cathy Oshel, VP of Customer Experience at Flashlight Learning. "This research study validates that Flashlight360 not only equips students with valuable practice but also demonstrates its efficacy in significantly improving their language proficiency."

The study, Impact Evaluation of Flashlight360 in Mountain View Public Schools, evaluated the impact of Flashlight360 on language development as measured by WIDA ACCESS for Grade 1-12 students comparing Spring 2022 ACCESS scores with Spring 2023 ACCESS scores. Students who used Flashlight360 were matched to students who did not to create similar demographic and prior achievement comparison groups. For students who utilized Flashlight360, there was a significant positive impact on WIDA ACCESS Overall Composite scores.

More about Flashlight Learning

Flashlight Learning was founded in 2021 with a mission to shine a light on what our multilingual learners know and are able to do with all of their language. With years of experience working with ML/ELL departments across the country, the team is focused on creating tools designed specifically to help progress monitor and accelerate the growth of language learners.

Flashlight360 is a speaking and writing progress monitoring tool that gives multilingual students an asset-based platform to showcase their full language capabilities. It provides right-now, actionable data in five areas of speaking and three areas of writing and empowers teachers to transform their students' speaking and writing capabilities into actionable data and illuminates the path to proficiency for multilingual students.

All Flashlight360 district partners have ongoing access to Flashlight Learning's world-class customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's customer success team, professional development experts, partnership success managers, and technical support team.

In two short years, Flashlight Learning has grown to serve more than 75,000 K-12 language learners across the nation and has become the fastest growing ML instructional/progress monitoring resource.

