Join Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center for an Inspiring Weekend Shabbaton November 15-16, with Scholar in Residence Herb Keinon, Senior Editor at The Jerusalem Post

The Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center is hosting a special Weekend Shabbaton featuring Herb Keinon, Senior Editor at the Jerusalem Post, on November 15-16, 2023. The event will include insightful lectures on the impact of recent events in Israel and the challenges of reporting on the region over the past four decades. Rabbi Ruvi New expresses excitement about the opportunity for the community to engage with Keinon's expertise. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP and explore sponsorship opportunities for this enriching experience.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center is excited to announce a special Weekend Shabbaton featuring renowned Scholar in Residence, Herb Keinon, Senior Editor at the Jerusalem Post. This engaging event promises to provide unique insights into the complexities of Israel's current events and history.
Event Details:
Friday, November 15
- Services: 5:15 PM
- Dinner: 6:15 PM
- Lecture: 7:15 PM
- Topic: Forged in Fire: How October 7th will Reshape Israel for Generations
Shabbat, November 16
- Services: 9:30 AM
- Lunch: 12:00 PM
- Lecture: 1:00 PM
- Topic: Covering History: The Ins and Outs of Reporting on Israel for Nearly Four Decades
This weekend offers a rare opportunity to engage with one of the foremost voices in Israeli journalism. Herb Keinon has covered pivotal events in Israel for nearly four decades and will provide invaluable perspectives on how recent events are shaping the nation's future.
Rabbi Ruvi New, Spiritual Director of Boca Beach Chabad, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are honored to welcome Herb Keinon to our community. His insights are not only timely but vital for understanding the landscape of Israel today. This Shabbaton will be a transformative experience for all who attend."
Don't miss your chance to participate in this enriching experience and deepen your understanding of Israel's evolving narrative.
RSVP & Sponsorship Opportunities: Visit www.BocaBeachChabad.com/Shabbaton or call 561.394.9770 to reserve your spot.
Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center is located at 490 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton
Join us for a weekend of inspiration, discussion, and community connection!
#Shabbaton #HerbKeinon #CommunityEvent #IsraelInsights
Media Contact
Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com
SOURCE Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center
Share this article