Join Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center for an Inspiring Weekend Shabbaton November 15-16, with Scholar in Residence Herb Keinon, Senior Editor at The Jerusalem Post

Rabbi Ruvi New, Spiritual Director of Boca Beach Chabad, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, "We are honored to welcome Herb Keinon. His insights are vital for understanding Israel today, making this Shabbaton a transformative experience for everyone who attends." Post this

Friday, November 15

Services: 5:15 PM

Dinner: 6:15 PM

Lecture: 7:15 PM

Topic: Forged in Fire: How October 7th will Reshape Israel for Generations

Shabbat, November 16

Services: 9:30 AM

Lunch: 12:00 PM

Lecture: 1:00 PM

Topic: Covering History: The Ins and Outs of Reporting on Israel for Nearly Four Decades

This weekend offers a rare opportunity to engage with one of the foremost voices in Israeli journalism. Herb Keinon has covered pivotal events in Israel for nearly four decades and will provide invaluable perspectives on how recent events are shaping the nation's future.

Rabbi Ruvi New, Spiritual Director of Boca Beach Chabad, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are honored to welcome Herb Keinon to our community. His insights are not only timely but vital for understanding the landscape of Israel today. This Shabbaton will be a transformative experience for all who attend."

Don't miss your chance to participate in this enriching experience and deepen your understanding of Israel's evolving narrative.

RSVP & Sponsorship Opportunities: Visit www.BocaBeachChabad.com/Shabbaton or call 561.394.9770 to reserve your spot.

Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center is located at 490 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton

Join us for a weekend of inspiration, discussion, and community connection!

#Shabbaton #HerbKeinon #CommunityEvent #IsraelInsights

Media Contact

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com

SOURCE Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center