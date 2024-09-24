Join FABrx Studio for Botox and Brunch: Win One Year of Free Botox at This Exclusive Event!

Spaces are limited, and we encourage guests to RSVP quickly to secure their place at this extraordinary event. It's an opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments while enjoying a vibrant community atmosphere. Marie Hayag, MD, FAAD at FABrx Studio Post this

Highlighting the day is the exciting giveaway: One Year Free Botox and wrinkle relaxers. To participate in this fantastic contest, attendees must be present, ensuring a lively, anticipation-filled atmosphere.

The visionary Dr. Marie Hayag, MD, FAAD, leads the event, a pioneering board-certified dermatologist with over two decades of experience. As the founder and Medical Director of Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, Dr. Hayag has established herself as a trailblazer in modern dermatology. Her latest endeavor, FABrx Studio, seeks to democratize access to high-end skin treatments, offering transparent pricing and a range of services, from cosmetic skincare to wellness and body contouring. Under her guidance, board-certified providers receive rigorous training, ensuring that every treatment is practical and delivered with exceptional care.

"Spaces are limited, and we encourage guests to RSVP quickly to secure their place at this extraordinary event," stated Marie V. Hayag, M.D., FAAD, at FABrx Studio. "It's an opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments while enjoying a vibrant community atmosphere."

This is a chance for beauty aficionados to refresh their routines and connect with fellow enthusiasts in the heart of Greenwich Village.

To RSVP, please visit https://fabrxstudio.com/events/

About FABrx Studio:

FABrx Studio is dedicated to providing clients with top-notch aesthetic treatments in a welcoming environment in the lively Greenwich Village. Committed to excellence and innovation, the studio is a leader in cosmetic dermatology.

