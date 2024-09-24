Join FABrx Studio for Botox and Brunch: Win One Year of Free Botox at This Exclusive Event!

Join FABrx Studio for Botox and Brunch – Win One Year of Free Botox! FABrx Studio is hosting a unique event, Botox and Brunch, on Saturday, September 28th, from 11 AM to 2 PM in Greenwich Village, NY. Attendees can win One Year of Free Botox and wrinkle relaxers while enjoying expert practitioners' live demonstrations of Botox, fillers, and Hydrafacials. Guests will also receive complimentary skincare products, personalized skin analyses, and $50 gift certificates for future treatments. The event will be led by Dr. Marie Hayag, a renowned dermatologist and founder of FABrx Studio. With limited spaces available, attendees are encouraged to RSVP quickly. This event promises to be an engaging experience for beauty enthusiasts to learn about the latest aesthetic treatments. For RSVP details, visit https://fabrxstudio.com/events/ About FABrx Studio: FABrx Studio offers high-quality aesthetic treatments in a welcoming environment. It is led by a dedicated team committed to innovation in cosmetic dermatology. Follow them on social media for updates!
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting fusion of beauty and culinary delights, FABrx Studio is set to host a much-anticipated event, Botox and Brunch, on Saturday, September 28th, from 11 AM to 2 PM at [insert address from fabrxstudio.com]. Attendees will have the chance to win an incredible One-Year Free Botox and wrinkle relaxers, making this a must-attend occasion for beauty enthusiasts.
Guests will experience live demonstrations of Botox, fillers, and Hydrafacials led by an expert team of practitioners. In addition, attendees can enjoy complimentary skincare products, personalized Visia AI skin analyses, and $50 gift certificates for future treatments—making this event an all-encompassing beauty experience.
Highlighting the day is the exciting giveaway: One Year Free Botox and wrinkle relaxers. To participate in this fantastic contest, attendees must be present, ensuring a lively, anticipation-filled atmosphere.
The visionary Dr. Marie Hayag, MD, FAAD, leads the event, a pioneering board-certified dermatologist with over two decades of experience. As the founder and Medical Director of Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, Dr. Hayag has established herself as a trailblazer in modern dermatology. Her latest endeavor, FABrx Studio, seeks to democratize access to high-end skin treatments, offering transparent pricing and a range of services, from cosmetic skincare to wellness and body contouring. Under her guidance, board-certified providers receive rigorous training, ensuring that every treatment is practical and delivered with exceptional care.
"Spaces are limited, and we encourage guests to RSVP quickly to secure their place at this extraordinary event," stated Marie V. Hayag, M.D., FAAD, at FABrx Studio. "It's an opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments while enjoying a vibrant community atmosphere."
This is a chance for beauty aficionados to refresh their routines and connect with fellow enthusiasts in the heart of Greenwich Village.
To RSVP, please visit https://fabrxstudio.com/events/
About FABrx Studio:
FABrx Studio is dedicated to providing clients with top-notch aesthetic treatments in a welcoming environment in the lively Greenwich Village. Committed to excellence and innovation, the studio is a leader in cosmetic dermatology.
Follow FABrx Studio on social media for the latest updates and sneak peeks leading up to the event!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fabrxstudios
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fabrxstudionyc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fabrx-studio
Media Contact
William Jarosak, FabRx Studio, 1 212-722-2209, [email protected], https://fabrxstudio.com/
SOURCE FabRx Studio
Share this article