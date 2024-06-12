Join International Yoga Day in Frederick, City Hall Park

Celebrate the spirit of unity and cultural diversity together on June 21

FREDERICK, Md., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join for this event celebrating International Yoga Day, embracing the universal values of Yoga and inner peace meditation.

The celebration involves lively music, welcoming remarks by Mayor O'Connor, yoga, inner peace meditation, and an acknowledgment of humanitarian Shri Mataji. The event will wrap up with more music and light fare.

Body & Mind Wellness Club, with its partners and associates, promote the ideals of UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. UNESCO was founded in 1945 under the belief that political and economic agreements are not enough to building lasting peace between nations and cultures. UNESCO strives to build networks of communication across nations to further efforts for peace and solidarity. This network is made up of clubs, such as the newly formed Frederick chapter.

The new member of the US Federation of UNESCO Clubs of Frederick, Body and Mind Wellness Club was founded in 2012 to promote self-awareness to local youth, and thereby, the inner peace, as well as physical, emotional and mental balance among the young generation. This self-awareness enhances the role young people play in supporting their ecosystem and the sphere of world peace.

Body & Mind Wellness Club is also about a group of active, young people with the vision to create traditional art and craft that symbolize harmony and peace.

These active young people work together to produce dialogue and cooperation among peoples and cultures based upon the respect for commonly shared values at the heart of UNESCO, including:

Building intercultural understanding: through protection of heritage and support for cultural diversity. UNESCO created the idea of World Heritage to protect sites of outstanding universal value.

Pursuing scientific cooperation: such as early warning systems for tsunamis or trans-boundary water management agreements, to strengthen ties between nations and societies.

Protecting freedom of expression: an essential condition for democracy, development and human dignity.

UNESCO Body & Mind Wellness is known as the "intellectual" agency of the United Nations. Since 2012, the Body & Mind Wellness Clubs of UNESCO have been working among the schools and colleges creating a cultural anchor by celebrating community diversity, and contributing to the further integration of acceptance, tolerance, and peace.

Music & Registration 4:00

UNESCO BMW Intro 4:30

Yoga by C.M./Danica 4:40

Mayor O'Connor welcoming remarks 5:00

Music & Meditation by Zore & Barbara 5:15

Yoga & Meditation by Danica/C.M. 5:40

Music and light fare 6:00

Help spread the word by sharing this invitation with your friends and family. Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and cultural diversity together on June 21! There is no charge for attendance, but registration is encouraged at: Sign up clicking on this link.

