Join Maxon at NAB 2024: Discover the Future of Digital Creativity

"Maxon is a community-focused company and, as always, we're excited to return to NAB to talk with everyone and share ideas," says Maxon CEO, David McGavran. "Our presenter lineup includes talented artists from a diverse range of disciplines who will provide a first-hand look at some of the groundbreaking new tools and workflow improvements we've added to Maxon One."

Learn From Industry Pros

As always, the Maxon booth features presentations by creatives across a spectrum of backgrounds and members of our Maxon Training Team. Attend in person or tune in for the livestream on the Maxon YouTube channel.

Presentation Highlights Include:

Battle for Wu-York City: In this presentation, Jonathan Winbush will show how he's using Cinema 4D with Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) to create a new video game experience with Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan.

will show how he's using Cinema 4D with Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) to create a new video game experience with Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan. Resurrecting Atlantis: Widget + UI Design in "Aquaman 2": Fantasy User Interface Designer Robyn Haddow will show some mograph systems she designed for the Atlantean ship display, as well as textures she mapped inside the Octobot, the mech vessel piloted by Black Manta and soldiers from Necrus.

will show some mograph systems she designed for the Atlantean ship display, as well as textures she mapped inside the Octobot, the mech vessel piloted by Black Manta and soldiers from Necrus. Creating Board Game and Toy Commercials with Maxon Tools and Unreal Engine 5: Over two sessions, Jon "Jags" Nee will explain the basic principles of using Maxon Cinema 4D and ZBrush to bring assets and animation into Unreal Engine 5 to create commercials and high-res renders for vinyl toys and collectibles.

and Unreal Engine 5: Over two sessions, Jon "Jags" Nee will explain the basic principles of using Maxon Cinema 4D and ZBrush to bring assets and animation into Unreal Engine 5 to create commercials and high-res renders for vinyl toys and collectibles. Mastering Particle Loops in After Effects: Erica Anderson covers the building blocks to creating particle loops in After Effects using Trapcode Particular to build "anything your heart desires."

covers the building blocks to creating particle loops in After Effects using Trapcode Particular to build "anything your heart desires." Creating a Sci-Fi Short Film in C4D: In this two-part presentation, Gryun Kim and Woosung Kang will provide an overview of the entire production process for making their Sci-Fi short "WAI-000," including camera animation tips, mechanical animation, compositing with Universe, and advanced Cinema 4D techniques.

Check out the full NAB schedule on Maxon's NAB Event Page.

See a Robot Go From Screen to Figurine

Ever wonder how a digital sculpt becomes something real you can hold in your hand? Stop by the Maxon booth at NAB to see a demo that turns a robot sculpted in ZBrush into a 3D-printed figurine!

Book a Press Briefing at NAB 2024

Press are encouraged to book a one-on-one briefing and demonstration with a Maxon representative to learn more about the company's tools and solutions for digital artists. For more information, please contact Chloe Larby at [email protected].

