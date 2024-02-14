Join Parkwood Home Care's Mary Elizabeth McLean, Director of Care and Community, on CTV Morning Live on February 19th

Parkwood Home Care is thrilled to announce that Mary Elizabeth McLean, Director of Care and Community, will be making a special appearance on CTV Morning Live on February 19th. She will be sharing her insights on in-home care services, offering valuable tips and advice to viewers.
HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't miss Mary Elizabeth McLean, Director of Care and Community at Parkwood Home Care, on CTV Morning Live on February 19th. Mary Elizabeth specializes in client assessment to create a personalized and supportive care experience and will share her insights into what to consider when planning for the care of a loved one and what you can expect from Parkwood Home Care. This information is especially important given the National Institute of Aging (NAIC) recently published a survey that shows that over 88% of Canadians 50+ wish to age in place, the ever-increasing longevity of our society, and the state of health care today.
Mary Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Parkwood Home Care where a belief in strong collaboration with families, remaining accountable while respecting and empowering everyone ensures families can rest assured that they will receive quality care and support. Mary Elizabeth received her undergraduate degree and Master of Education (Counselling) from Acadia University and has extensive training in Family and Individual Counselling, Grief Counselling, and Palliative Care. For more information about Parkwood Home Care and its services, visit their website: https://parkwoodhomecare.com/.
Reflecting on her role, Mary Elizabeth expresses, "It's a joy to work with everyone at Parkwood Home Care and be a part of a valuable and dedicated team."
About Parkwood Home Care
Parkwood Home Care is passionately dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to individuals and families who are facing health challenges. Their team of highly skilled and empathetic professionals goes above and beyond to ensure that each person receives personalized support that meets their unique needs. They strive to enhance the well-being and quality of life of those in their care by fostering a nurturing and supportive environment. At Parkwood Home Care, they believe that everyone deserves to live their best life, even in the face of health challenges, and they are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those they serve. Learn more about their services at: https://parkwoodhomecare.com/.
Media Contact
Lorna MacMillan, Parkwood Home Care, +1 (902) 918-2212, [email protected], https://parkwoodhomecare.com/
SOURCE Parkwood Home Care
Share this article