Join Parkwood Home Care's Mary Elizabeth McLean, Director of Care and Community, on CTV Morning Live on February 19th

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't miss Mary Elizabeth McLean, Director of Care and Community at Parkwood Home Care, on CTV Morning Live on February 19th. Mary Elizabeth specializes in client assessment to create a personalized and supportive care experience and will share her insights into what to consider when planning for the care of a loved one and what you can expect from Parkwood Home Care. This information is especially important given the National Institute of Aging (NAIC) recently published a survey that shows that over 88% of Canadians 50+ wish to age in place, the ever-increasing longevity of our society, and the state of health care today.