Join Public Hearings to Shape Alabama's Procurement Future

Join Griffin & Strong and the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs for a Virtual Public Hearing.

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alabama Office of Minority Affairs is inviting all business owners statewide to join virtual public hearings facilitated by Griffin & Strong, P.C. These events will provide a platform for you to candidly share your experiences doing or attempting to do business with the State of Alabama. All comments are welcomed and encouraged, whether positive or areas of concern, and will be recorded for the study analysis and posted on the study website. This study is a part of a broader initiative aimed at fostering economic growth opportunities for all businesses, including women and minority-owned businesses in the State of Alabama.

Register here:

English: June 4, 2024, at 6 pm CT

English: June 5, 2024, at 6 pm CT

Vietnamese: June 6, 2024, at 12 pm CT

English: June 11, 2024, at 12 pm CT

Spanish: June 12, 2024, at 5:30 pm CT

Advanced registration is free and recommended, but not required to participate.

We invite businesses of every size and industry to be part of this vital conversation to help shape our state's economic landscape. For questions, please contact Griffin & Strong, P.C. at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you and working together towards a more equitable and successful future for all businesses in Alabama.

About Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

Established in 2016 under Executive Order 15, the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA) is a cabinet-level agency designed to support the growing and thriving minority communities across the State of Alabama. The mission of the AOMA is to ensure the inclusion of women and minorities in the success and prosperity of the State of Alabama by identifying and addressing disparities, fostering inclusion, and investing resources to enhance the social, political, economic, educational, and healthcare access and outcomes throughout the state.

For more information about the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs, please visit https://aoma.alabama.gov.

Media Contact

Trinity Williams, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-364-2962 117, [email protected], Griffin & Strong, PC

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, PC