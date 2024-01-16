Join the Conversation: TCN's C3 User Conference Sparks Innovation in Call Center Solutions

The various presentations will educate contact center professionals on the industry's latest trends and practical insights into how TCN clients can use its cloud-based platform to improve operations and provide a better customer experience. Post this

The various presentations will educate contact center professionals on the industry's latest trends and practical insights into how TCN clients can use its cloud-based platform to improve operations and provide a better customer experience.

Event Highlights:

Inspiring Keynotes: Attendees will hear from Dave Durocher, Executive Director of The Other Side Academy, on how to regain dignity through challenges and transform their lives, as well as from industry leaders Tim Haag, ACA's President-Elect and Scott Purcell, ACA's CEO, about challenges that affect the day-to-day of a call center.

Innovation Showcase: TCN will unveil its latest advancements in call center technology, providing attendees with an exclusive look at the future of customer engagement.

Expert Sessions: Renowned industry experts and thought leaders will lead sessions on best practices and strategies for optimizing call center operations.

WHERE

Virtual via Zoom

WHEN

Date: January 30-31, 2024

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m MST

To learn more about and register for this event, visit http://www.tcn.com/c3

To learn more about TCN, visit https://www.tcn.com/.

About TCN

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) requirements and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.

