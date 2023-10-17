Join the Global Movement: Global Learning Conference Sets the Stage for Change

"The GLOW conference provides a wonderful opportunity to connect with amazing educators from around the world who are focused on teaching their students how to be global citizens. After all, if we are not educating students for a connected world, we are not truly educating for the future." Tweet this

Strategic Strands to Explore and Engage:

The GLOW Conference cordially invites presentations and discussions aligned with our featured strands, illuminating the roadmap toward contemporary educational excellence:

Students and Teachers

Curriculum and Assessment

School Leadership

Intercultural Communication

Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Climate Change Education

Experiential Learning Approaches

Spotlight on Innovative Schools and Programs

Through these thematic strands, participants will explore innovative educational practices and delve into critical subjects, such as fostering global competence in students and teachers, AI in classroom dynamics, integrating SDGs in classrooms, cross-cultural virtual student exchanges, pedagogical advances for sustainable development, and more.

Exclusively at GLOW 2023:

Engage in over 24 hours of transformative learning experiences

Coalesce with a diverse, global community of educators, leaders, and changemakers

Acquire tangible, actionable strategies for immediate application in educational settings

Build resilient networks for ongoing collaboration and collective growth in global education

Submissions and Opportunities Aplenty:

The GLOW Conference openly invites students, educators, as well as corporate and institutional leaders to share their innovative and pioneering work, bridging global perspectives to reframe and revitalize contemporary education. Submissions for the conference are open until November 1, 2023, and we eagerly await proposals that underscore innovation and global synergy in today's educational landscape.

Becoming a Part of GLOW 2023:

Registration: Dive into a world of educational innovation by registering at https://bit.ly/GLOWedu. Media partners are welcome.

Call for Proposals: Propel your innovative educational strategies onto a global stage. Submit your proposal by November 1 at https://bit.ly/GLOWcallforproposals2023.

at https://bit.ly/GLOWcallforproposals2023. Sponsorship: Support our work and keep GLOW accessible and affordable for educators. Details here: https://bit.ly/GLOW23overview.

Join us at the virtual GLOW Conference and collectively, let's illuminate, inspire, and shape the future path of education... and humanity!

Media Contact

Lucy Gray, Actionable Innovations Global, 1 7733077880, [email protected], https://linktr.ee/actionableinno

SOURCE Actionable Innovations Global