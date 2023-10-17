Join the Global Movement: Global Learning Conference Sets the Stage for Change

Illuminate the path to the future of education at the Global Learning for an Open World (GLOW) Conference – a 24-hour virtual event like no other. On November 13 and 14, 2023, join a global community of educators and thought leaders to explore groundbreaking strategies that will shape the future of learning.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine a digital space where the most inventive minds in education converge, establishing connections and fortifying global educational practices. The Global Learning for an Open World Conference (GLOW) is exactly that - an around the clock virtual learning and networking event crafted to promote dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaborative exploration among educators, students, and institutional leaders from around the globe. GLOW is scheduled to take place November 13 through November 14.
With an array of sessions encompassing over 24 hours of interviews, interactive workshops, and pivotal discussions, the GLOW Conference endeavors to carve out pathways toward a more globally-centered, responsive, and impactful future of education. This year's theme, "Shaping the Future of Educational Innovation and Sustainability," underscores a commitment to explore and propagate pioneering work within educational sectors. Leading global education organizations featured at this year's conference include the Institute for Humane Education, the Global Learning Accelerator, Fulbright Teacher Exchanges, and the MY HERO Project. Says Julie Meltzer, Director of K-12 and Teacher Education, Institute for Humane Education, "The GLOW conference provides a wonderful opportunity to connect with amazing educators from around the world who are focused on teaching their students how to be global citizens. It is a great place to come together and learn from one another and spark ideas. After all, if we are not educating students for a connected world, we are not truly educating for the future."
Strategic Strands to Explore and Engage:
The GLOW Conference cordially invites presentations and discussions aligned with our featured strands, illuminating the roadmap toward contemporary educational excellence:
- Students and Teachers
- Curriculum and Assessment
- School Leadership
- Intercultural Communication
- Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Climate Change Education
- Experiential Learning Approaches
- Spotlight on Innovative Schools and Programs
Through these thematic strands, participants will explore innovative educational practices and delve into critical subjects, such as fostering global competence in students and teachers, AI in classroom dynamics, integrating SDGs in classrooms, cross-cultural virtual student exchanges, pedagogical advances for sustainable development, and more.
Exclusively at GLOW 2023:
- Engage in over 24 hours of transformative learning experiences
- Coalesce with a diverse, global community of educators, leaders, and changemakers
- Acquire tangible, actionable strategies for immediate application in educational settings
- Build resilient networks for ongoing collaboration and collective growth in global education
Submissions and Opportunities Aplenty:
The GLOW Conference openly invites students, educators, as well as corporate and institutional leaders to share their innovative and pioneering work, bridging global perspectives to reframe and revitalize contemporary education. Submissions for the conference are open until November 1, 2023, and we eagerly await proposals that underscore innovation and global synergy in today's educational landscape.
Becoming a Part of GLOW 2023:
- Registration: Dive into a world of educational innovation by registering at https://bit.ly/GLOWedu. Media partners are welcome.
- Call for Proposals: Propel your innovative educational strategies onto a global stage. Submit your proposal by November 1 at https://bit.ly/GLOWcallforproposals2023.
- Sponsorship: Support our work and keep GLOW accessible and affordable for educators. Details here: https://bit.ly/GLOW23overview.
Join us at the virtual GLOW Conference and collectively, let's illuminate, inspire, and shape the future path of education... and humanity!
