Join the Movement: KIC Ventures and The IRA Club Partner to Empower Physicians to Use Their Retirement Funds to Become Owners in Medical Technologies

"The IRA club made it easy for me and my financial advisor to complete a tax-free rollover from my current retirement account to make a direct investment in KIC Ventures" said Dr. Paul Pannozzo, a physician investor.

KIC Ventures has several attractive portfolio companies, which feature the AxioMed viscoelastic disc replacement and NANISX, a profitable revenue-generating growth company focused on outpatient spine technologies.

"The IRA club offers our clients a straightforward procedure to rollover their retirement funds and self-direct their investments into high growth alternatives such as private equity." says Aditya Humad, CFO of KIC Ventures.

"We offer "white-glove concierge service" with our flat-fee model which includes a personal account manager to handle the customer needs and keep the self-directed IRA account compliant with IRS regulations" says Ramez Fakhoury, Vice President of the IRA Club.

Key Highlights of this Partnership:

Waived First-Year Membership Fee: By joining the IRA Club through KIC Ventures, physicians can enjoy the exceptional privilege of waiving the first-year member fee, saving on initial investment costs.

Diverse Investment Choices: Physicians can diversify their investment portfolios by exploring a wide array of alternative investments, a substantial advantage over traditional IRA options.

Stellar Customer Service: The IRA Club is renowned for its exceptional customer service. Trusted support is vital when navigating the complexities of nontraditional investments, making the journey smoother and more successful.

To join the movement, physicians are encouraged to explore the offerings provided by KIC Ventures and the IRA Club and take the first step toward securing a brighter financial future.

For further information on this collaboration and join as a member, please visit https://www.iraclub.com/partner/kicventures/

About IRA Club

With over 15 years of industry experience, the Chicago-based IRA Club seeks to help customers open and maintain self-directed IRA accounts while investing in alternative assets. Offering a flat free pricing structure, The IRA Club offers a straightforward process of investing in assets as a way of diversifying your retirement funds. There are several fees and charges that can be incurred in IRA Club products, including an annual membership fee of $195.

About KIC Ventures

KIC Ventures is a healthcare investment holding company focused on innovative spinal technologies. Founded by a visionary physician and graduate of Harvard Medical and Business Schools, who has been a trailblazer in healthcare spinal technology investment since 2000. With transformative successes, notably a 100x return on our inaugural venture acquired by Stryker, our portfolio is positioned for near-term exits. We have generated $300+ million in total revenues and raised $25 million in investments from individuals globally, including significant contributions from fellow physicians. NANISX leads in profitable outpatient spine technologies, while AxioMed, post its IDE viscoelastic lumbar disc study, is targeting a 2024 USA release. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare investment—an exciting journey marked by innovation, growth, and impactful change.

