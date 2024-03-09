Join the Navy SEAL Foundation for a Special Evening of Tribute

The Navy SEAL Foundation announces its second annual Dallas-Fort Worth Evening of Tribute to be held on April 25, 2024, at 6:00 pm Central Time

DALLAS, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is thrilled to announce the second annual NSF Dallas-Fort Worth Evening of Tribute, scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 6:00 pm Central Time. Proceeds from this extraordinary event will help support the Foundation's specially tailored programs for the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families.

The keynote address will be delivered by Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Master Chief Britt K. Slabinski, USN (Ret), SEAL, a distinguished individual with profound impact and exemplary leadership qualities. His remarks are anticipated to be both moving and inspirational.

In recognition of their outstanding commitment to excellence and lasting impact on the business world and baseball enthusiasts, NSF will present Ray Davis, the majority owner and managing partner of the Texas Rangers, with the 2024 Fire in the Gut Award at this year's event.

Tables and tickets are now available at http://www.navysealfoundation.org/dallas. For more information or to speak with the Navy SEAL Foundation's regional development director, Erin Machina, please call 469-629-1189 or email [email protected].

Join NSF in Dallas and honor and support our most elite warriors, their families, and the families of our fallen heroes.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org.

