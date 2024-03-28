Join Us as We Stand Together and March Against Hate in Dallas, Texas

"I've experienced the power of incredible unity as people of all ages from different religions and ethnicities come together to stand against anti-Semitism" Rabbi Heidi Coretz, Director, Hillel at SMU Post this

Yet living amongst the stench of death and destruction, amongst the piles of corpses, bones, and human ashes, soldiers also found thousands of survivors—Jews and non-Jews alike—suffering from starvation, disease, and from profound memories that would leave genetic footprints and pass between generations. For those who survived the Holocaust, the journey to rebuild their lives was daunting; it was also a testimony to the power of faith and the strength of spirit.

Then as recent as Oct 7, 2023, the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel eerily reminded us of the gross atrocities of the Holocaust. Anti-Semitism is exponentially rising and those who are concerned about this, we invite to partner with us this year.

The March of Life is an international organization started by Jobst and Charlotte Bittner, originating in Tübingen, Germany. Together with penitent descendants of Wehrmacht soldiers, members of the SS, and the German police force, they have organized memorial and reconciliation marches at historic sites of the Holocaust all over Europe.

As organizations around the country partner with March of Remembrance, people from all walks of life come together with a common goal; to remember the Holocaust, stand against anti-Semitism and hate, and reconcile with the Jewish community near the time of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). This is a time when tens of thousands of people worldwide join with one voice—one heart—and one collective goal; to honor, educate, remember, and engage. And now, Marches of Remembrance have been held worldwide in 20 nations and more than 400 cities, including Israel.

March of Remembrance Dallas is the local chapter of this international organization inviting the community to join us at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2024, as the Nathaniel Foundation and Hillel at SMU partner with the SMU Office of the Chaplain and Religious Life, SMU Jewish Studies, Perkins School of Theology, SMU AEPi, Mishelanu and ADL Texoma on the campus of Southern Methodist University in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center. This march reflects the bi-lateral effort among the Christian and Jewish communities to shoulder together in unity.

"This moving event includes a candle lighting ceremony with Holocaust survivors Rosian Zerner and Tova Feldman sharing their testimony of survival, followed by an "Honor March" around the SMU campus. Each participant will carry a stone with a victim's name and age. The purpose of the stone is to remember those who perished and stand in solidarity against anti-Semitism and hate. The event will conclude with the announcement of the winners of the Nathaniel Foundation scholarships and a reception following the program." Rabbi Heidi Coretz, Director of Hillel at SMU."

The awarding of the Nathaniel Foundation/March of Remembrance scholarships is a major aspect of the event, as it engages and mobilizes students to be upstanders and positive exemplars to their generation. This year the Nathaniel Foundation is awarding one scholarship for $4,000, one for $2,000 and ten for $1,000.00 to participating SMU students.

A recent scholarship recipient had this to say.

"I had the honor of receiving The Nathaniel Foundation's March of Remembrance Scholarship last year. Being the granddaughter of two holocaust survivors, it was very meaningful to be able to share my families' story with SMU and the greater Dallas community. I attended the March of Remembrance with my parents, including my dad whose parents are holocaust survivors. Walking with my dad in the march, carrying signs that read "Never Forget," and sharing the grief of the holocaust with our community was very meaningful to us. Having the opportunity to speak the names of our loved ones and so many loved ones that were murdered in the holocaust was a powerful moment and an extraordinary opportunity for us to share our story. I am thankful to The Nathaniel Foundation for allowing me to share my families' story and am touched by the community the Nathaniel Foundation has being built in support of the Dallas Jewish community."

Romi Geller 2023 scholarship recipient

March of Remembrance is not an opportunity for a political statement, a rally, or a publicity stunt. We march together to honor the Holocaust survivors and their descendants and let their voices be heard, and their stories told. It is not a platform for publicity to promote an agenda on the part of any person or organization, nor is it a platform for proselytizing. We remember those who were lost and those who were brave enough to stand up against the horror, raise their voices, and act. And now, in light of the recent October 7th attack in Israel, we need to take every opportunity to speak out against this horrific display of barbaric hatred and violence.

We march to educate a generation that despite the overwhelming documented proof of the reality of the Holocaust, there are many who still deny it ever happened or claim that the reports were exaggerated. And we act to engage with our local communities as we take to the streets in peaceful assembly and collectively raise our voices against modern-day anti-Semitism, Jewish-hatred, and any form of racism, motivating people all over the globe to take a stand and speak out.

"I've experienced the power of incredible unity as people of all ages from different religions and ethnicities come together to stand against anti-Semitism," said Rabbi Heidi Coretz, Director, Hillel at SMU. "We invite students, families, congregations, and communities to join us as we raise our voices together for remembrance, reconciliation, and friendship on this special day that will change the way you view tradition, history, and the power of the human spirit."

Media Contact

Jackie Thornton, March of Remembrance Dallas, 1 832-527-8132, [email protected], http://www.mordallas.org/

SOURCE March of Remembrance Dallas