Join Us at Pack Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, NV - September 11-13

The MultiFlex™ inverted pouch that can stand on its cap or gusset is offered in standard or custom shapes in an ambient, foil or clear AlOx structure. This game-changing flexible package solution, which significantly reduces packaging weight, is ideal for multi-servings of a wide-variety of products including dairy, nut butters, toppings, sauces, condiments and skin care.

The MultiFlex™ large corner spouted pouches in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1,000 ml sizes are large, easy-to-pour packages that are ideal for multi-serving liquid applications including back-of-house in foodservice and filling reusable containers.

Cubes™ spouted pouches (8.6mm or 14mm depending on product viscosity) in 250 ml, 330 ml, 355 ml, 500 ml and 1,000 ml sizes, enable brand owners to merchandise their products in a larger, more cube-efficient, sustainable, and convenient package. Cubes™ is an ideal e-commerce package solution, including the ability to transport SIOC (ships in own container).

CHEERCircle™ Recycle-Ready and PCR spouted pouches with Vizi™ caps are leading-edge in packaging solutions that enable your brand to contribute to a circular economy. By utilizing All-PE mono-material recycle-ready spouted pouches or post-consumer recycled content (PCR) within the multi-laminate film structure, your brand can actively contribute to a more sustainable packaging approach.

Vizi™ caps deliver improved visibility of tamper-evidency, sustainability and grip. Compared to another supplier's cap, the Vizi™ cap eliminates ~4 tons of plastic from the landfill for every 10 million spouted pouches and caps sold. Vizi™ caps, when used with our new CHEERCircle™ spouted pouches, can reduce your carbon footprint by up to 25% when not recycled and 56% when recycled! (LCA available on request).

"Our sustainable spouted pouch solutions have a significantly more positive environmental impact as compared to other packaging types, which we are eager to demonstrate at PACK EXPO 2023! Our innovations in Recycle-Ready and PCR spouted pouches will give your company a leading edge in sustainability and add to your contribution to a circular economy. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!" Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing, Cheer Pack N.A.

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouch and cap packaging in North America. The company, located in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is a fully-integrated supplier of 'Made in USA' standard and custom injection molded parts, flexible flat and spouted pouches, and strategic partner with leading spouted pouch filling equipment suppliers.

We offer premade spouted pouches on rails - or the individual pouch, spout and cap components separately - to provide an innovative, sustainable, and highly functional package designed to meet the industry's strictest safety standards. Our spouted pouches feature a sealed-in, easy flow spout with a recloseable, tamper-evident cap, which are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and materials to meet almost any liquid product application.

CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, caps and fitments are ideal for all types of liquid and viscous food and non-food product applications including hot fill, retort, cold / ambient fill, and high-pressure processing. Our Cheer Pack Innovation Center™ is designed to fast-track new product projects to ultimately optimize Brand Owner commercial success.

