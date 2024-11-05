Join Us for a Meet and Greet at Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant!

Learn more about your candidate while watching the election results roll in? Post this

While this is a relaxed and informal gathering, we kindly ask attendees to RSVP to help us gauge attendance. However, feel free to come even if you haven't RSVP'd!

Please Note: This event is organized on a shoestring budget; therefore, guests will be responsible for their own bills. We appreciate your understanding and support during this grassroots campaign.

For more information about our candidate and the upcoming election, please visit:

- Facebook: Candidate's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557359537483&mibextid=LQQJ4d)

- Ballotpedia: Tennessee Elections 2024 (https://ballotpedia.org/Tennessee_elections,_2024)

- Activote: [Download the latest version of the app]

We hope you can join us for an evening of great food, engaging conversation, and community connection. Let's come together to discuss our vision for the future of Lafayette!

Media Contact

Alexander Armor, Armor for TN State House of Representatives District 38, 1 615-670-5669, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557359537483&mibextid=LQQJ4d

SOURCE Armor for TN State House of Representatives District 38