Join Us for a Meet and Greet at Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant!

You are cordially invited to a special meet and greet event at Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant, located next to Tractor Supply at By Pass West, 447 Hwy 52 W, Lafayette, TN 37083. This event promises to be a delightful evening filled with fantastic Mexican-American cuisine and an opportunity to engage with your local community and candidates.
LAFAYETTE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- You are cordially invited to a special meet and greet event at Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant, located next to Tractor Supply at By Pass West, 447 Hwy 52 W, Lafayette, TN 37083. This event promises to be a delightful evening filled with fantastic Mexican-American cuisine and an opportunity to engage with your local community and candidates.
As we work to create a welcoming environment in our expansive district, we believe Don Tequila is the perfect venue that offers something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of tacos, enchiladas, or signature margaritas, there's something on the menu for every palate!
While this is a relaxed and informal gathering, we kindly ask attendees to RSVP to help us gauge attendance. However, feel free to come even if you haven't RSVP'd!
Please Note: This event is organized on a shoestring budget; therefore, guests will be responsible for their own bills. We appreciate your understanding and support during this grassroots campaign.
For more information about our candidate and the upcoming election, please visit:
- Facebook: Candidate's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557359537483&mibextid=LQQJ4d)
- Ballotpedia: Tennessee Elections 2024 (https://ballotpedia.org/Tennessee_elections,_2024)
- Activote: [Download the latest version of the app]
We hope you can join us for an evening of great food, engaging conversation, and community connection. Let's come together to discuss our vision for the future of Lafayette!
Media Contact
Alexander Armor, Armor for TN State House of Representatives District 38, 1 615-670-5669, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557359537483&mibextid=LQQJ4d
SOURCE Armor for TN State House of Representatives District 38
Share this article