Join Us for Speedy Gallery's Holiday Group Art Exhibition

Please join Speedy Gallery as we delve into intriguing ideas, collectively exploring the dynamic interplay between art, spirituality, and the intricate tapestry of life.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Speedy Gallery Holiday Exhibition is a dynamic showcase of contemplation, featuring artists based both in Los Angeles and globally. Highlighting artists from Japan, South Korea, Cyprus, and Peru, the exhibition fuses award-winning artists with our emerging local talents. Together, they bring forth varied styles and distinctive viewpoints, challenging the essence of conventional notions within the sphere of contemporary art.