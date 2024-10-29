Join Us for the 77th Annual Arizona National Livestock Show - A Celebration of Agriculture and Community!

"The Arizona National Livestock Show is a fantastic opportunity to inspire curiosity about where our food comes from and to foster a deeper appreciation for the agricultural practices that sustain us," said Arizona National Executive Director, Tyler Grandil. Post this

Livestock Competitions: Witness top-tier livestock, from over 30 states, showcasing their best qualities across various categories, including cattle, sheep, goats, and swine.

Ranch Rodeo: Where local cowboys and cowgirls compete in traditional ranching events. From team roping to barrel racing, this rousing competition highlights the skills and teamwork essential to ranch life.

Stock Dog Trials: Featuring skilled dogs and their handlers as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork in herding livestock. These trials showcase the unique bond between humans and their canine partners, emphasizing the vital role of working dogs on the ranch.

Farm Experience: Events aimed at educating youth and families about farm animals through fun activities and interactive learning, attendees will gain a deeper appreciation for livestock production and management.

Youth Programs: Aimed at promoting agricultural education and leadership skills. Highlights include:

Livestock Judging: Participants will have the opportunity to compete in livestock evaluation based on conformation, muscling and overall quality.

Public Speaking Contests: Aspiring agricultural advocates showcase their talents in contests designed to build confidence and communication skills.

Skill-A-thon: Youth are challenged as they demonstrate their knowledge and skills in livestock care, nutrition, and management through various practical tasks and quizzes.

Farming Simulator Tournament: Where youth manage virtual farms and engage in challenges that highlight modern agricultural practices and decision-making.

Ag Mechanics Contest: This event emphasizes the importance of mechanics in modern agriculture and encourages innovation among aspiring agricultural professionals.

Cattlemen's Day: Featuring the grading and sale of replacement heifers and commercial bulls, this event offers producers with the opportunity to improve their existing herds.

The Arizona National Livestock Show is committed to supporting youth and advancing agricultural education. We strive to inspire and engage the next generation by investing in livestock and agricultural programs. With more than $60,000 in college scholarships awarded annually the Arizona National has awarded over $1,200,000 in scholarships. The Arizona National remains dedicated to enriching the lives of our exhibitors and supporting future generations. Look for us on Facebook and Instagram.

Tyler Grandil, Arizona National Livestock Show, 1 602-258-8568

