Join us for the Apple Barn Hard Cider Company Grand Opening

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Apple Barn Hard Cider Company - the newest addition to the Apple Barn - is holding a grand opening on November 7, 2024, from 3PM. to 5PM. The Apple Barn Hard Cider Company is a state-of-the-art hard cider-making facility that offers free daily tastings of its unique hard apple cider flavors. There are bottles and growlers for purchase, as well as a large gift shop full of local fare. The grand opening will be an afternoon full of fun, featuring live music, giveaways, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce, all located at 234 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862.

The Apple Barn is an East Tennessee tradition, attracting thousands of visitors to come and discover the rich culture of Appalachia. The Apple Barn Hard Cider Company prides itself in its award-winning ciders, using sterile filtration and UV light treatment to make the premier hard cider that customers know and love. The apples from the Apple Barn are blended with locally grown fruits to create a hard cider that is truly Tennessee.

"We hope you will join us soon and see our apples being milled almost daily!" says Jonathan Ball, Chief Operating Officer of the Apple Barn Hard Cider Company. "Our farm-fresh ciders are going to be some of the best you've ever tasted."

To RSVP to the grand opening, go to https://rockytopwinetrail.ticketspice.com/grand-opening-apple-barn-hard-cider-company-

