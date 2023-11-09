Joint research collaboration between Merck, Purdue University, Argonne National Laboratory, and Improved Pharma

Joint research collaboration results in a better understanding of the structure of amorphous dispersions. Groundbreaking article featured as a cover story for Molecular Pharmaceutics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amorphous drugs have become a critical component in modern medicine and in drug development pipelines. Understanding the structural basis of phase stability of these materials is critical in the design of drug products, and yet remains a challenge due to the limited availability of high-resolution analytical tools. In early 2019, Dr. Allen Templeton of Merck & Co. and Dr. Stephen Byrn of Purdue University initiated a scientific project that proposed using synchrotron X-ray pair distribution function (SXPDF) and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (ssNMR) techniques to investigate amorphous pharmaceutical solids. Since then, scientists from Merck, Purdue, Argonne National Laboratory, and Improved Pharma have been collaborating on a research project involving the structure of amorphous posaconazole (POSA) and amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs) with hydroxypropyl methylcellulose acetate succinate (HPMCAS-L). Their work is described in the latest issue of Molecular Pharmaceutics.