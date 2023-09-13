Joliet, IL's, Premier Urgent and Primary Care Professionals at Primary Care Joliet Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor

At Primary Care Joliet, they offer the very best in comprehensive primary care and urgent care services to improve the health and quality of life for patients of all ages
JOLIET, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieving overall wellness and whole health for patients are top priorities at Primary Care Joliet. Find Local Doctors recently honored this thriving practice as a result of the consistent, positive feedback the expert medical team has earned from patients. The clinic has a large volume of five-star ratings and reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is an easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers connect with local physicians who are qualified and reputable. The experienced physicians, nurses, technicians and medical support staff at Primary Care Joliet are dedicated to providing the best care for patients to help them live healthier and better-quality lives. The clinic's facilities have the latest cutting-edge medical technology and equipment to perform diagnostic testing and treatments. From annual health assessments and preventive care to urgent care and medical treatment plans, they are the best partner for optimal health at every stage of life in the Joliet and Wilmington, Illinois, area. With walk-ins, same-day appointments, weekend and evening hours, Primary Care Joliet gives patients a new level of personalized medicine, and every staff member strives to provide attentive urgent and quality primary care in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
"We are thrilled to receive this award from Find Local Doctors. We always put our patient's needs first and provide them with the individualized, compassionate care they deserve," says a Primary Care Joliet representative.
More about Primary Care Joliet:
Primary Care Joliet's medical centers combine preventive and routine health care along with urgent care and diagnostics all within their facilities. Many lab and imaging tests can be performed at the clinic, making it simple for patients to get the results they need in one place. It is their goal to provide the best health care for patients, whether they need an annual exam or urgent medical care. Primary Care Joliet has three convenient and state-of-the-art medical clinics, their EAST JOLIET OFFICE- 2025 S. Chicago Street and WEST JOLIET OFFICE- 2202 Essington Rd and WILMINGTON OFFICE - 121 Robert P. Weidling Dr. in Wilmington, IL. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.primarycarejoliet.com or call 815-726-2200.
Media Contact
Miti Shah, Primary Care Joliet, (708) 220-4008, [email protected], www.primarycarejoliet.com
SOURCE Primary Care Joliet
Share this article