Joliet Oral Surgeon Dr. James Babiuk To Discuss Opioid Addiction and Dentistry

"Alone, I can only make a small difference in my local community, but if my fellow dentists and oral surgeons join forces across the country, we can help stop America's opioid crisis from growing. I look forward to discussing this during my presentation." Dr. James Babiuk

Opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths in the United States per the CDC, https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/deaths/index.html#:~:text=Opioids%20were%20involved%20in%2080%2C411,and%20without%20synthetic%20opioid%20involvement;

per the CDC, https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/deaths/index.html#:~:text=Opioids%20were%20involved%20in%2080%2C411,and%20without%20synthetic%20opioid%20involvement; An estimated 130 Americans die from an opioid overdose every day per The National Academy of Medicine, https://nam.edu/programs/action-collaborative-on-countering-the-u-s-opioid-epidemic; and

"Teenagers and young adults who receive initial opioid prescriptions from their dentists or oral surgeons are at increased risk for opioid addiction in the following year, per Stanford University , https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2018/12/opioid-prescriptions-from-dentists-linked-to-youth-addiction-risk.html."

"I developed TheWisdomToothDoc™ Technique in 2017 so that patients can have their wisdom teeth removed without opioids while experiencing as little pain, stress and recovery time possible," states Dr. Babiuk. "Alone, I can only make a small difference in my local community, but if my fellow dentists and oral surgeons join forces across the country, we can help stop America's opioid crisis from growing. I look forward to discussing this during my presentation."

Dr. Babiuk is scheduled to be the fourth speaker on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Action To Win Business Growth Summit in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, visit https://actiontowin.com/bgs-oct-23.

Author of "What Every Parent of an Adolescent Needs to Know About Opioids," one of the country's best oral and maxillofacial surgeons and a Cook County Hospital instructor with over 25 years of expertise in private practice and anesthesia, Dr. Babiuk has removed over 234,737 teeth and counting. His offices in Joliet and Ottawa, Illinois use the safest techniques available based on a patient's health history, state-of-art 3D scans, anatomy, and a pre-anesthetic evaluation, and offer immediate access to an onsite pharmacy and the appropriate follow-up care.

About The Centre for Oral Surgery/TheWisdomToothDoc™

The Centre for Oral Surgery/TheWisdomToothDoc offers patients alternative treatments without opioids and was founded by Dr. James Babiuk in 1998.

