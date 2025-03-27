JOMS study: Viewing social media increases anxiety before wisdom teeth surgery

Increased patient anxiety can negativity effect the overall treatment process, potentially leading to delays, prolonged surgery time, increased costs and decreased patient cooperation, the authors said. Post this

The study analyzed data from 162 patients undergoing wisdom teeth (third molar) removal in an outpatient clinic at the Cukurova University School of Dentistry in Turkey in 2021 and 2022 and assessed patient anxiety levels using the Modiﬁed Dental Anxiety Scale and Spielberger's State-Trait Anxiety Inventory.

Researchers found that patients who viewed random, unvetted videos experienced higher anxiety compared to those with no social media exposure. Increased patient anxiety can negativity effect the overall treatment process, potentially leading to delays, prolonged surgery time, increased costs and decreased patient cooperation, the authors said.

Researchers recommended:

Limit social media exposure: Patients may benefit from curbing their social media use before third molar surgery to reduce anxiety. If they view disturbing content, discussing it with their oral and maxillofacial surgeon (OMS) before the procedure can help the OMS plan appropriate anxiety-reducing practices.

Proactive OMS role: OMSs should ask patients about their social media use and educate them on how online content may impact their anxiety.

As the leading organization for oral and maxillofacial surgeons, AAOMS provides expert-curated videos, podcasts and informational graphics and literature to help patients discuss their concerns with their OMS. To view the available resources, visit MyOMS.org/What-We-Do/Wisdom-Teeth-Management.

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is published by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to present to the dental and medical communities comprehensive coverage of new techniques, important developments and innovative ideas in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Practice-applicable articles help develop the methods used to handle dentoalveolar surgery, facial injuries and deformities, TMJ disorders, oral and head and neck cancer, jaw reconstruction, anesthesia and analgesia. The journal also includes specifics on new instruments and diagnostic equipment, and modern therapeutic drugs and devices.

Media Contact

Jolene Kremer, American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 8472334336, [email protected], MyOMs.org

SOURCE American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons