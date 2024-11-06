Jon Basil Tequila Introduces New Premium Añejo Offering

A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Time
CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium Black and Millennial-owned tequila company, Jon Basil by founder Uduimoh Umolu, is proud to announce the launch of its newest offering: Jon Basil Añejo. This premium, hand-crafted tequila is aged for over 18 months in oak barrels, resulting in a rich, complex spirit that embodies the essence of patience and craftsmanship. Coming off the heels of a Chicago Star Small Business Award win and Umolu being recognized as a 2024 Notable Black Leader by Crain's Chicago Business, Jon Basil has steadily been expanding this year with additional distribution in New York, California, and Miami.
At launch, the brand is rolling out a visual campaign entitled, "It Takes Time", featuring the new Jon Basil Añejo offering, which honors the meticulous process behind creating each bottle, offering consumers a refined tequila experience that stands apart from the mass-produced alternatives. The campaign is a nod to Jon Basil's commitment to craftsmanship and excellence is embodied in this campaign, creating an emotional connection with consumers who value authenticity and patience.
"We have been working hard at perfecting our Añejo over the last year," says Uduimoh Umolu, Founder of Jon Basil. "It is finally time to release it into the world, and we are beyond excited to present to our customers a tequila that is rich, refined and full of flavor."
Jon Basil Añejo Tequila Highlights:
- Aged to Perfection: Each bottle is carefully aged for at least 18 months in oak barrels, enhancing the tequila with deep, rich flavors.
- Smooth, Refined Finish: The perfect balance of vanilla, chocolate, and citrus, leading to a smooth and lingering finish.
- Artisanal Craftsmanship: Produced using traditional methods, from hand-harvested agave to small-batch distillation, ensuring the highest quality in every bottle.
- Premium Packaging: A sleek, sophisticated design that reflects the luxury and attention to detail behind Jon Basil Tequila.
- Flavor Profile: Aromas of vanilla, roasted agave, and chocolate meet a palate filled with toffee, dried fruit, and a touch of spice, all leading to a smooth oak and vanilla finish.
The new Jon Basil Añejo Tequila is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, allowing its full flavor profile to shine. It's also the perfect base for premium cocktails such as an Old Fashioned or Tequila Manhattan, offering a unique twist to these classic drinks. Its suggested retail price is $59.99-64.99 for a 750ml bottle and is available in major retailers including Jewel Osco, Binny's, and other independent locations, which can be found via the company's website
For more information, visit www.jonbasiltequila.com
About Jon Basil Tequila
Founded in 2018, Jon Basil Tequila is one of the first minority millennial owned and operated spirits companies in Chicago. Named after Umolu's grandfather- following an inspirational visit to Jalisco, Mexico their brand has amassed a loyal customer base in Illinois with distribution in Walmart, Binny's, Total Wine and Mariano's. Jon Basil has won multiple awards including Double Gold Award wins at the SIP Awards.Jon Basil Tequila is a brand rooted in tradition, quality, and patience. Every bottle produced reflects the brand's dedication to excellence and its commitment to offering consumers a luxurious, hand-crafted tequila experience. From its artisanal production methods to its sleek, premium packaging, Jon Basil Tequila is made for those who appreciate that true quality always takes time.
Media Contact
Pristina Alford - Alford & Co. Public Relations, Jon Basil Tequila, 1 253-307-8462, [email protected], https://www.jonbasiltequila.com
SOURCE Jon Basil Tequila
