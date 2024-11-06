Jon Basil Tequila Introduces New Premium Añejo Offering

"We have been working hard at perfecting our Añejo over the last year," says Uduimoh Umolu, Founder of Jon Basil. "It is finally time to release it into the world, and we are beyond excited to present to our customers a tequila that is rich, refined and full of flavor." Post this

Jon Basil Añejo Tequila Highlights:

Aged to Perfection: Each bottle is carefully aged for at least 18 months in oak barrels, enhancing the tequila with deep, rich flavors.

Smooth, Refined Finish: The perfect balance of vanilla, chocolate, and citrus, leading to a smooth and lingering finish.

Artisanal Craftsmanship: Produced using traditional methods, from hand-harvested agave to small-batch distillation, ensuring the highest quality in every bottle.

Premium Packaging: A sleek, sophisticated design that reflects the luxury and attention to detail behind Jon Basil Tequila .

. Flavor Profile: Aromas of vanilla, roasted agave, and chocolate meet a palate filled with toffee, dried fruit, and a touch of spice, all leading to a smooth oak and vanilla finish.

The new Jon Basil Añejo Tequila is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, allowing its full flavor profile to shine. It's also the perfect base for premium cocktails such as an Old Fashioned or Tequila Manhattan, offering a unique twist to these classic drinks. Its suggested retail price is $59.99-64.99 for a 750ml bottle and is available in major retailers including Jewel Osco, Binny's, and other independent locations, which can be found via the company's website

For more information, visit www.jonbasiltequila.com

About Jon Basil Tequila

Founded in 2018, Jon Basil Tequila is one of the first minority millennial owned and operated spirits companies in Chicago. Named after Umolu's grandfather- following an inspirational visit to Jalisco, Mexico their brand has amassed a loyal customer base in Illinois with distribution in Walmart, Binny's, Total Wine and Mariano's. Jon Basil has won multiple awards including Double Gold Award wins at the SIP Awards.Jon Basil Tequila is a brand rooted in tradition, quality, and patience. Every bottle produced reflects the brand's dedication to excellence and its commitment to offering consumers a luxurious, hand-crafted tequila experience. From its artisanal production methods to its sleek, premium packaging, Jon Basil Tequila is made for those who appreciate that true quality always takes time.

