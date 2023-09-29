Jon Kohler & Associates Lists Five Gorgeous Georgia Farms, Ranches and Plantations

"Owning these unique properties is more than simply buying land. It's a lifestyle; it's a part of one's legacy, one's soul and it's oftentimes the most cherished investment one can make in one's lifetime." -- Jon Kohler Tweet this

One of the most unique places in Georgia - strategically located directly at the breaks between agriculture and very rolling timber lands. One property, yet multiple facets: gorgeous spring-fed creeks at the bottoms of steep draws; trails under enormous ancient hardwoods; 45+/ acre well managed "top of the hill" hayfield; 48+/- acres of mature pine timber for quail woods; one-of-a-kind waterfront cabin and guest house; and exceptional wildlife.

2. Ocmulgee Lodge

182± Acres in Pulaski County, Georgia

$1,578,000 | Agent: Jon Kohler

QDMA "Poster Property" with rare riverfront lodge! A beloved local doctor spent 20+ years developing this property as a friends and family showplace. From irrigated food plots, hundreds of sawtooth oaks to an 8/10th mile long paved driveway leading to his custom-built riverfront lodge, this property is tailor-made for a hunting family.

3. Hummingbird Haven

11± Acres in Wilkinson County, Georgia

$2,400,000 | Agent: Scott Sumner

This relaxing central Georgia property is distinctive in its present use and future income-producing potential. Home to a barndominium, greenhouse, outdoor kitchen and koi pond entertainment space, silo/grain bin house, tiny home, and two industrial grade shop buildings, all in great condition and well-maintained.

4. Willow Pond Lane

18± Acres in Thomas County, Georgia

New Price: $629,000 | Agent: Lori Bembry Weldon

10% price reduction on this property nestled just six miles from Thomasville, Ga. It features a stocked catfish pond, groomed nature trails, beautiful landscapes of mature Live Oaks, Georgia Pines and Azelea gardens, a peaceful Koi Pond and gazebo, rolling pastureland, a 2,060 sq ft 3BR/2BA main home, equipment barns and more.

5. Fitzgibbons Farm

283± Acres in Early County, Georgia

New Price: $1,200,000 | Agent: Water Hatchett & Brett Bryan

Fitzgibbons Farm provides solitude and peaceful relaxation on a farm with a charming country home that would be perfect for raising horses and/or cattle. The property also is abundant with deer and turkey for the outdoorsperson.

About Jon Kohler & Associates: Jon Kohler & Associates is the leading authority on hunting plantations, ranches, and high-quality properties representing the best land stewards in the Southeast. With three decades specializing in this niche, the real estate brokerage, marketing, and advisory firm is best known as the preeminent source of knowledge of high-quality land, unmatched marketing, and representing the top properties in this niche. Their primary focus is to ensure good land stewardship is financially rewarded.

Media Contact

Jon Kohler, Jon Kohler & Associates, 850-508-2999, [email protected], https://jonkohler.com/

SOURCE Jon Kohler & Associates