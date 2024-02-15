Jon Paul Crimi, World-Renowned Breathwork Instructor, is Hosting an In-Person Breathwork Teacher Training April 25-28 2024 in Bend, Oregon

Book your spot now to learn the ins-and-outs of being a Breathwork instructor – All of Jon Paul's trainings have completely sold out for the last six years, so grab your spot before it's too late! Jon Paul Crimi,one of the most sought-out breathwork coaches in the world, is returning to host his popular breathwork teacher trainings over a 4-day period from July 20-23 in Denver, Colorado. The main technique that Jon Paul focuses on teaching in the breathwork trainings is circular breathwork or conscious connected Breathwork. Two breaths in, one out, all through the mouth. He will discuss and show lots of other techniques and methods so that you know the difference and why he mainly focuses on this incredible technique. Throughout the breathwork training, you will learn what to look for and how to refine your own breathing as well as others. Jon Paul also focuses on how best to guide clients and students safely through this specific technique because it produces the fastest results in the shortest amount of time. You will receive your certification at the end of the breathwork training from Jon Paul and there will be a picture taken with you and Jon Paul and your certification. You can and should start doing One-on-One sessions immediately after completing this breathwork training. Breathwork is a powerful technique for exploration, discovery, healing, and personal growth. Jon Paul's breathwork classes are some of the most sought-after and are regularly attended by Hollywood's elite. Notable attendees include Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Matthew Perry, David Arquette, Kate Beckinsale, producer Simon Kinberg, Will Arnett, Krysten Ritter, Owen Wilson and model Tanya Mityushina, to name a few. Space is limited, and Jon Paul's classes have been sold out for the last six years, so it is strongly encouraged to RSVP now.
Dates: April 25,26,27,and 28th 2024 in Bend, Oregon Location:Juniper Preserve (Formerly Pronghorn Resort) 65600 pronghorn club drive Bend, OR 97701 Price: $3550 for a limited time only.
BEND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breathwork is an umbrella term for various types of conscious and controlled breathing practices that have the power to improve your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Your breath gives you control over your state of mind and your body's chemistry. Breathing gives you access to parts of yourself and your physiology that most people never realize is possible. Breathwork is a transformational practice you can use to overcome trauma, reach your full potential, and live a happier, healthier life. Working with the breath enables you to take better care of yourself and release beliefs and patterns that no longer serve you. Breathwork can help us reduce stress and open us up to creativity. Currently, breathwork is being used on Veterans with PTSD and they are having great success in the reduction of symptoms.
Jon Paul Crimi (IG) is a renowned trailblazer in the field of Breathwork whose unique approach has taken the ancient technique and given it a fresh, accessible, and modern twist. Jon Paul stands apart with his relatable and no-nonsense East Coast sensibility, making this profoundly transformational practice accessible to people from all walks of life.
With over a decade of experience, Jon Paul began his practice in the heart of Los Angeles, working with a multitude of A-list celebrities including Oscar and Grammy winners, Olympic gold medalists and top studio executives before shifting his focus toward making Breathwork accessible to the masses. He has hosted and facilitated workshops, corporate retreats and teacher training certifications, benefiting both individuals and groups on their journey of self-discovery and healing.
Jon Paul was ahead of his time in pioneering group classes, courses and teacher training certifications online, despite facing initial criticism from some traditionalists within the Breathwork community. This forward-thinking move proved to be a stroke of genius when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing him to reach hundreds of thousands of people globally when they needed it most.
Jon Paul's expertise extends to being a featured teacher in the HEAL Hay House Summit, inspired by the acclaimed Netflix documentary (Joe Dispenza, Kyle Cease, Bruce Lipton) [Link] Please note that it's a private video with limited views. His insights and transformative approach have earned him recognition in influential publications such as THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER [Link] and LA MAGAZINE [Link]. He's also graced the screens of GOOD MORNING AMERICA [Link] and shared his wisdom on numerous podcasts, including THE BROOKE BURKE SHOW [Add Link].
For most, the first and most obvious question is "What exactly is Breathwork?" Which, fair. "Breathwork" is a broad term for breathing exercises which houses many different modalities and techniques. Jon Paul's simple yet powerful circular "two breaths in, one breath out" breathing technique not only provides immediate relief from stress and anxiety, but also possesses the transformative power to heal years of trauma, depression and grief. Here is a link to the "What is breathwork?" page of his website which contains pages of information and data for a deeper dive on the topic.
While these results may sound like a grand claim, the most common feedback from first time participants after one of Jon Paul's classes is "that felt like twenty years of therapy without saying a word!"
