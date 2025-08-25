Jon Peddie Research: 121 AI processor companies! Where are they?

"AI processors are experiencing a Cambrian explosion, reminiscent of the 3D graphics boom of the late 1990s and the XR wave of the 2010s," said Dr. Jon Peddie, president of JPR. Post this

Global race, shifting power

The US currently leads in AI hardware and software, but that lead is under threat. China's DeepSeek and Huawei continue to push advanced chips, India has announced an indigenous GPU program targeting production by 2029, and policy shifts in Washington are reshaping the playing field. In Q2, the rollback of export restrictions allowed US companies like Nvidia and AMD to strike multibillion-dollar deals in Saudi Arabia.

A roadmap through the chaos

With 121 companies spread across every major tech hub, JPR's database captures the breadth of the market — categorizing vendors into five segments:

AI-IoT—Ultra-low-power inference in microcontrollers or small SoCs (TinyML class). High unit volumes (hundreds of millions) but low ASP.

AI-Edge—On-device or near-device inference in 1–100W range, outside data centers. Includes robotics, smart cameras, and industrial AI gateways.

AI-Automotive—Distinct enough to break out from AI-Edge, with different economics and design cycles (ADAS and autonomous driving compute).

AI-Data center training—High-end accelerators for LLM and model training. Low unit volumes but extreme ASP.

AI-Data center inference—Hyperscale serving of AI models at scale. Mix of GPUs, NPUs, and custom ASICs.

And they're scattered all over the world.

See Figure 1. AI processor companies in each country.

Within the US, California and Texas are the centers of activity.

See Figure 2. States with AI processor companies.

This information is sourced from the JPR AI Processors database, which has over 1,700 data elements and is included in the quarterly AI Processor report provided by JPR.

Big bets and bold experiments

The report highlights significant developments from the quarter:

AI investment is booming, with $13.5 billion poured into 96 start-ups and an estimated $60 billion in R&D from 26 public companies.

poured into 96 start-ups and an estimated in R&D from 26 public companies. Tenstorrent secured over $693 million in Series D funding, with investors including Samsung, LG, and Jeff Bezos backing its open RISC-V CPUs and modular chiplet approach.

in Series D funding, with investors including Samsung, LG, and backing its open RISC-V CPUs and modular chiplet approach. Lightmatter raised $400 million for photonic interconnects, while Germany's Black Semiconductor received $275 million in state-led support.

for photonic interconnects, while Black Semiconductor received in state-led support. Imagination Technologies unveiled its E-Series GPUs, blending graphics and AI in a unified architecture designed for automotive and edge devices.

Flow Computing advanced its Parallel Processing Unit, a fresh take on parallelism embedded directly into CPUs.

"This report is not just a snapshot," Peddie added. "It's a field guide to the future of silicon, helping investors, OEMs, and policymakers identify which technologies will survive the shakeout and which will fade away."

Availability

The Q3 2025 AI Processors Market Development Report is available now to JPR subscribers. It includes a companion database, which covers over 1,700 data points on every tracked company, along with analyst commentary and quarterly updates.

