Jon Peddie Research: Nvidia's RTX 5090 and 5080 - Revolutionizing Gaming with the Power of AI

The RTX 5090, based on the new Blackwell architecture, marks a significant milestone. It boasts key features such as DLSS 4, RTX Neural Shaders, and fourth-generation RT Cores for enhanced ray tracing. Post this

Nvidia DLSS Introduces Blackwell GPU

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology uses AI to improve frame rates and image quality. The latest version, DLSS 4, features Multi Frame Generation, which produces additional frames to increase performance. JPR's Mt. Tiburon Test Lab (MTTL) explored the revolutionary DLSS 4 architecture upgrade, which features ray reconstruction, super resolution, and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA) powered by a transformer-based model—the first of its kind in the industry. The new transformer model architecture was designed to support ongoing image quality enhancements. The RTX 5090 should benefit from the continuous improvements seen with Nvidia's highly regarded convolutional neural networks (CNN) architecture over the past six years.

The JPR review team was anxious to run the new AIB through some exercises to see how well it could perform compared to the well-respected RTX 4090. This review also offers an abbreviated quick look at how 3DMark is used in a few games with built-in benchmarks, such as Chernobylite, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk 2077. These are games that people own and play.

BabelTechReviews

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Review

This review explores the RTX 5090's new minimalistic design, features, performance, and overall value. It also comprehensively examines the GPU's capabilities, design, performance metrics, and the critical reception garnered since its release.

To set a high benchmark in performance, Nvidia introduced its flagship model first, launching the GeForce RTX 5090 ahead of other models. Next to be released will be the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070, which should be impressive, with DLSS 4 and a new design. The RTX 5090 remains the pinnacle in terms of raw power and capabilities, alongside its high price tag.

GraphicSpeak Review

The New GeForce RTX 5090

The RTX 5090, based on the new Blackwell architecture, marks a significant milestone. It boasts key features such as DLSS 4, RTX Neural Shaders, and fourth-generation RT Cores for enhanced ray tracing.

The RTX 5090 is revolutionizing gaming using AI, continuing what Nvidia started with the RTX 2080 Ti, the first iteration of DLSS, and a few games. Using AI for upscaling is forward-looking, as games become more demanding and 8K displays eventually become ubiquitous since the industry cannot depend on increasing die sizes and architectural improvements to provide what is necessary for path-traced games to be played at maximum settings.

Nvidia's launch of the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition promises unmatched performance and AI capabilities for gamers and creators. However, its price tag may be a hard sell for the average user.

The RTX 4080

Nvidia also released its RTX 5080, and JPR's MTTL tested it against the RTX 4080 Super and 3080 Ti, the results of which can be seen here. The results of BabelTechReviews' testing are available here.

But wait! There's more. Part 2 of the RTX 5090 review, which compares the RTX 4090 and 3090, across over 40 games at two resolutions, will be published on Friday, January 31. Visit JPR's reviews section to read it. The RTX 5000 series combined with DLSS 4 are truly a major development in the industry.

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR's Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.

Media Contact

Carol Warren, Antarra Communications, 1 7148904500, [email protected], http://www.antarra.com

Jon Peddie, Jon Peddie Research, [email protected], https://www.jonpeddie.com/

SOURCE Jon Peddie Research