Jonathan Aberman Releases New Book, "The Originality Dividend, a Data-Driven Framework for Measuring Human Value in the Age of AI"

"We've spent enough time debating AI. It's time to give leaders a science-backed framework to show the importance of human originality throughout the value chain," said Aberman. Post this

"The good news is that humans do create economically measurable value, and it's time to position humans squarely into the argument of AI's economic benefits. We've spent enough time debating AI. It's time to give leaders a science-backed framework to show the importance of human originality throughout the value chain," said Aberman. "In a post-AI world, anything that creates economic value must be measurable, improvable and manageable like any other strategic asset. That's what this work makes possible. History has always rewarded the people who create the next competitive advantage, not the ones who simply adopt the latest tool. AI will be no different. Original Intelligence is where that advantage begins."

Built on research in creativity, cognitive science and artificial intelligence, The Originality Dividend: Why Human Original Intelligence Is the Most Valuable Asset in an Age of AI provides the scientific foundation behind Hupside, the company Aberman leads as CEO. Hupside launched Hupchecker earlier this year, a platform that measures Original Intelligence in individuals and teams. This fall, the company will introduce Hupmapper to extend that measurement to written work. Together, the book, the research and the technology give organizations a way to identify what is actually original while seeing past what Hupside calls value signal collapse, where traditional indicators like polish and credentials no longer reliably distinguish original thinking.

Few authors are better positioned to lead this conversation. Over the past three decades, Aberman has built and invested in technology companies, advised federal agencies including DARPA, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Air Force on innovation strategy, and served as the founding dean of Marymount University's School of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology. Today, he leads Hupside's mission to build the world's first infrastructure for measuring Original Intelligence.

The Originality Dividend: Why Human Original Intelligence Is the Most Valuable Asset in an Age of AI is available today on Amazon.

What Readers Are Saying About The Originality Dividend

"AI's potential to benefit our society is large, but so are its challenges. To date, AI's social effects have been visible, but the role of humans after AI's widespread adoption has been less clearly stated. The Originality Dividend bridges that gap with a forceful message: there is a high value economic role for humans. This optimistic and practical view is a very welcome addition to the discussion of AI adoption. I recommend this book to all policy makers looking for an alternative approach for balancing AI and human value." - Congressman Don Beyer, co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus

"This is one of the topics that I think about most and see the least amount of thoughtful writing. Are we getting better at using AI, are we getting better outcomes and are we still growing as individuals at the same time? The Originality Dividend shows leaders how to turn AI from a replacement engine into an amplifier of human originality. Think first, then AI, get better at both. This is the virtuous cycle we need and how we get there is clearer after reading this." - Justin Fanelli, Chief Technology Officer, Department of the Navy

About Jonathan Aberman

Jonathan Aberman is an author, entrepreneur, investor, innovation strategist, and CEO and co-founder of Hupside, where he is pioneering the field of Original Intelligence. Throughout his career, he has helped launch technology companies, advised government agencies on innovation strategy, served as a university dean and professor, and become a nationally recognized voice on entrepreneurship, technology, and economic competitiveness. His work has been featured by The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, CNN, Axios, and other leading media outlets.

About Hupside

Hupside is a transformational software company that measures and elevates human originality. Backed by rigorous cognitive science and built for a world reshaped by AI, Hupside's tools help individuals and organizations identify the ideas, talent, and thinking that spark true innovation. At the heart of the platform is the Hupchecker, a first-of-its-kind assessment that generates an Original Intelligence Quotient (OIQ)—a quantifiable measure of how individuals think beyond conventional and AI-generated ideas. Whether you're hiring a visionary, building a high-performing team, or preparing your workforce for what's next, Hupside helps you lead with originality. To learn more, visit www.hupside.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Eileen Belden, Hupside, 1 (202) 654-0800, [email protected], https://www.hupside.com/

SOURCE Hupside