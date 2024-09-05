Jonathan Brown Joins VizaLogix as New Director of Sales

Jonathan was drawn to VizaLogix because of how closely the company's goals match his own beliefs about sales. "The team's focus on innovation and really understanding what our customers need caught my attention. I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and help us make an even bigger impact." Post this

Jonathan's passion for sales is all about connecting with people, solving their problems, and offering real value. "Sales have always drawn me in because it's more than just closing deals—it's about understanding people, helping them find the right solutions, and building lasting relationships," Jonathan said. Over the years, this approach has helped him stay ahead in the industry and build strong customer connections.

At VitalEdge Technologies and CDK Global, Jonathan worked on projects that improved sales and strengthened how customers were treated. A standout project at VitalEdge involved reworking their sales process to focus more on customer needs and clearer communication. This experience has set him up well to take on his new role at VizaLogix, where he's excited to bring his ideas and help the company grow.

Why VizaLogix?

Jonathan was drawn to VizaLogix because of how closely the company's goals match his own beliefs about sales. "Joining VizaLogix just made sense to me," he shared. "The team's focus on innovation and really understanding what our customers need caught my attention. I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and help us make an even bigger impact."

He was particularly impressed by VizaLogix's use of technology to tackle real challenges in the equipment dealership industry. The chance to lead sales efforts in a way that makes a real difference was a big reason he decided to join.

Looking Ahead

In his new role, Jonathan plans to refine how we approach sales and use data more effectively to meet our clients' needs. "I'm looking forward to introducing strategies that help us understand our clients better and tailor what we offer to fit them," he said. He's committed to helping the sales team grow and succeed, with a focus on continuous learning and improvement.

Jonathan also aims to guide product development by bringing in insights from customers and the market, ensuring that VizaLogix stays ahead of the curve.

Getting to Know Jonathan

Outside of work, Jonathan's family is his biggest source of joy and motivation. He loves spending time with his daughter, Natalie, especially when they're working on DIY projects or playing games. Jonathan, his wife Tonya, Natalie, and their two dogs, Henry and Oliver, enjoy exploring new towns and cities across Florida. Fishing in Florida's intercoastal waters and playing the piano and guitar help him unwind and keep a healthy balance between work and personal life.

About VizaLogix

At VizaLogix, we help OEMs and Equipment Dealers optimize their service departments by empowering them to deliver a more robust customer service experience while increasing parts and labor opportunities. Our solutions improve service delivery by enabling real-time equipment health monitoring, efficient service request management, instant remote video support, and seamless communication between OEMs, dealers, and customers. This approach ensures issues are quickly addressed, equipment stays operational, and customers remain satisfied and loyal. Providing these advantages, we help our partners gain a competitive edge and build lasting customer relationships.

