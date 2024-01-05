Jonathan "Jon" Basalyga Named Sound Seal Vice President of Sales & General Manager

In starting his new leadership role, Basalyga will focus on furthering operational initiatives, including Lean and the implementation of new capital investments for capacity expansion as well as leading the growth strategy for the Industrial, Architectural and Specialty Divisions at Sound Seal.
AGAWAM, Mass., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, has appointed Jonathan "Jon" Basalyga its new Vice President of Sales & General Manager. In starting his new leadership role, Basalyga will focus on furthering operational initiatives, including Lean and the implementation of new capital investments for capacity expansion as well as leading the growth strategy for the Industrial, Architectural and Specialty Divisions at Sound Seal.
Mr. Basalyga comes to Sound Seal with an impressive track record of leading and growing global organizations. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Matthews International, a global foundry for metal castings and manufacturer of architectural signage. There, he was responsible for all facets of the Architectural Products Business Unit in North America and oversight of four international production facilities. These experiences will lend themselves well to his new role, where, in addition to expanding product offerings and increasing sales, he'll also strive to grow Sound Seal's channel network, a focus of the organization in recent years.
Joe Lupone, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group, spoke enthusiastically of Mr. Basalyga's hire sharing that, "Jon comes to us at a time when we are poised for growth. We're pleased to welcome an experienced business leader who we believe can enable our team to achieve their potential."
Mr. Basalyga is the recipient of industry awards for business development and growth from Samsung Electronics, B/S/H Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances.
Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or its line of architectural and industrial noise control products may do so by visiting the company website: soundseal.com.
About Sound Seal
Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/
SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group
Share this article