Jonathan Levine Shares Top Traits Every Entrepreneur Should Develop [DesignRush Podcast]

DesignRush interviewed serial entrepreneur Jonathan Levine to learn more about the most universal leadership traits that will help business owners scale their operations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 26th episode of the DesignRush Podcast, we spoke to Jonathan Levine — the founder and CEO of the premium audio company Master & Dynamic.

Jonathan shared his journey from conceptualizing a timeless product to establishing Master & Dynamic as a prominent player in the industry. Through his unique entrepreneurship approach, Master & Dynamic has bridged the gap with leading industry players by adapting to market needs.

The discussion also ventured into Jonathan's leadership style and his approach to fostering talent within his organization. He explained why curiosity and adaptability are universal skills, and how his experience in the restaurant industry influenced his perspective on identifying new talent.

"The best that a founder and a CEO can do is to future-proof their company against them leaving or having some terrible fatal accident. You want the company to continue beyond any one person," Jonathan concluded speaking to DesignRush.

The interview offered various leadership insights, including:

What's the single most universal trait that will make you stand out in the market

Why a flat organizational structure promotes trust and loyalty

Is the leading-by-example method the best way to scale your business

