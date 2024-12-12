Jonathan Shamay-Draluck Rejoins Greenberg Traurig as Shareholder in its Digital Infrastructure Group

– Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its market-leading Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group with the return of Jonathan Shamay-Draluck as a shareholder in the Washington, D.C. office

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its market-leading Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group with the return of Jonathan Shamay-Draluck as a shareholder in the Washington, D.C. office. Shamay-Draluck rejoins from The Tomorrow Companies Inc., where he served as chief legal officer.

Shamay-Draluck brings significant experience representing clients in the full range of commercial and strategic transactions including data center development projects, deployment of subsea and terrestrial fiber, and global data network operations. In addition to his prior role as of counsel for Greenberg Traurig, Shamay-Draluck also has served in-house at technology companies including a Fortune 200 IT consulting firm, with roles supporting the largest brands.

"Jonathan's background leading deals for top-tier companies makes him a valuable addition to help our leading Digital Infrastructure team handle the increased demand from our clients," said Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group. "As the need for digital infrastructure continues to grow, our clients' businesses also grow. Jonathan adds depth to our group so that we can continue to offer unmatched service around the globe."

In addition to digital infrastructure, Shamay-Draluck has also focused on general corporate matters, M&A, licensing, intellectual property protection, and a variety of complex commercial arrangements.

"I'm excited to be back at Greenberg Traurig. This highly respected team has made incredible strides on behalf of digital infrastructure drivers and I look forward to contributing" said Shamay-Draluck.

Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig and chair of the Washington, D.C. office added: "We are thrilled to continue to expand our global digital infrastructure capabilities from our hub here in D.C. This region is a global power center for digital infrastructure growth and we're thrilled to have Jonathan join our team to help service our clients in this space."

