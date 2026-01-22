Jones & Bartlett Learning Celebrates 9 AJN Book of the Year Awards, Including 3 First-Place Honors

Advancing Nursing Education Through Innovation, Evidence-Based Resources, and Lasting Impact.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jones & Bartlett Learning, an Ascend Learning brand, announced today that nine of its nursing and health administration titles have been recognized in the 2025 American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Book of the Year Awards. These textbooks received three first-place honors, four second-place honors, and two third-place honors.

For more than 50 years, the AJN Book of the Year Awards have set the standard for excellence in nursing publishing, honoring resources that support evidence-based practice, strengthen academic programs, and elevate the nursing profession. Jones and Bartlett Learning's continued success in this prestigious awards program reflects its longstanding commitment to high-quality, learner-centered content and innovation in healthcare education.

"We are honored to receive these AJN Book of the Year Awards, a recognition that reflects the dedication and expertise our authors and publishing team bring to every project," said Bill Lawrensen, Product Manager for Nursing and Health Professions at Jones & Bartlett Learning. "Beyond the honor of the accolade, these award-winning resources provide students and future nursing professionals with the essential tools and evidence-based knowledge they need to excel in the classroom and deliver exceptional patient care in the field. We sincerely thank the American Journal of Nursing for acknowledging these contributions to the nursing community."

Awarded first place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Information Technology/Information Science/Telehealth/Technology category: Applied Clinical Informatics for Nurses, Third Edition by Heather Carter-Templeton, Susan Alexander, and Karen Frith.

Awarded first place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Maternal–Child/Neonatal Nursing category: Breastfeeding and Human Lactation, Seventh Edition by Karen Wambach and Becky Spencer.

Awarded first and second place, respectively, in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Nursing Education/Professional Development category: Innovative Teaching Strategies in Nursing and Related Health Professions, Ninth Edition by Debra A. Hagler, Beth L. Hultquist, and Martha J. Bradshaw and McDonald's The Nurse Educator's Guide to Assessing Learning Outcomes, Fifth Edition by Tresa Kaur.

Awarded second place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Health Care Administration category: Leadership for Evidence-Based Innovation in Nursing and Health Professions, Third Edition by Daniel Weberg and Sandra Davidson.

Awarded second place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the History and Public Policy category: Johnson and Stoskopf's Comparative Health Systems: A Global Perspective, Third Edition by Leiyu Shi and Richard G. Greenhill.

Awarded second place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Nursing Research category: Nursing Research: Reading, Using, and Creating Evidence, Sixth Edition by Janet Houser and Kenneth Oja.

Awarded third place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Adult Primary Care category: Dimensional Analysis for Meds: Simplified Dosage Calculations, Seventh Edition by Anna M. Curren.

Awarded third place in the 2025 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Advanced Practice Nursing category: Advanced Health Assessment and Diagnostic Reasoning, Fifth Edition by Jacqueline Rhoads and Sandra Wiggins Petersen.

A Legacy of Impact in Nursing and Health Professions

For more than four decades, Jones & Bartlett Learning has partnered with educators, clinicians and subject matter experts to deliver rigorous, real-world resources that improve learning outcomes and prepare students for high stakes, high impact careers. The Jones & Bartlett Learning portfolio spans nursing, health professions, cybersecurity, computing, public health, and more — combining academic excellence with technology enabled learning solutions.

These AJN awards honor Jones & Bartlett Learning's leadership in shaping the future of healthcare education through accessible, innovative, and research-aligned content.

