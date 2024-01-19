Jones & Bartlett Learning Receives Five American Journal of Nursing Awards

Jones & Bartlett Learning awarded five Book of the Year Awards by the American Journal of Nursing for excellence in nursing and health care. Places First for LEAARC, Core Curriculum for Interdisciplinary Lactation Care, Second Edition in Maternal-Child/Neonatal Nursing Category.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jones & Bartlett Learning, an Ascend Learning brand, today announced that five products from its nursing portfolio have been awarded the prestigious American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Awards. Each year the AJN conducts a peer-reviewed process of newly published textbooks and digital resources across nursing and healthcare selecting three best-in-class products per category. Since 1969, this annual awards competition has been highly regarded by professionals, faculty and librarians in both healthcare and academia.

"The English writer John Ruskin once said that 'quality is never an accident.' Such is the case with our AJN award recipients, which is a testimony to the efforts of our dedicated authors and product teams. We are grateful to the AJN for recognizing the works, and by extension, Jones & Bartlett Learning's ongoing commitment to advancement in nursing." -Matt Kane, Director of Product Management, Jones & Bartlett Learning

As leaders in digital and dynamic content solutions for the nursing and lactation science markets, Jones & Bartlett Learning is honored to accept the five awards across the categories, particularly the first-place recognition for Core Curriculum for Interdisciplinary Lactation Care, Second Edition in the Maternal-Child/Neonatal Nursing category. Published in association with the Lactation Education Accreditation and Approval Review Committee (LEAARC), this title was designed to complement LEAARC's Curriculum For Programs in Human Lactation and contains the information required to practice as a beginning lactation consultant.

Awarded first and third place, respectively, in the 2023 AJN Book of the Year

Awards in the Maternal-Child/Neonatal Nursing category: Core Curriculum for Interdisciplinary Lactation Care, Second Edition by LEAARC, Becky Spencer, Suzanne Hetzel Campbell, and Kristina Chamberlain and Comprehensive Lactation Consultant Exam Review, Fifth Edition by Linda J. Smith.

Awarded second place in the 2023 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Advanced Practice Nursing category: Applied Pathophysiology for the Advanced Practice Nurse, Second Edition by Lucie Dlugasch.

Awarded third place in the 2023 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Child Health category: Pediatric Primary Care: Practice Guidelines for Nurses, Fifth Edition by Beth Richardson.

Awarded second place in the 2023 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Professional Issues category: Nursing Ethics: Across the Curriculum and into Practice, Sixth Edition by Janie B. Butts.

About Jones & Bartlett Learning

Jones & Bartlett Learning is a world-leading provider of instructional, assessment, and learning-performance management solutions for the secondary education, post-secondary education, and professional markets. Jones & Bartlett Learning develops educational programs and services that improve learning outcomes and enhance student achievement by combining authoritative content written by respected authors with innovative, proven, and engaging technology applications that meet the diverse needs of today's instructors, students, and professionals. www.jblearning.com

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading provider of online educational content, simulation, software and analytics serving students, educational institutions and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, group fitness instructors, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com

Media Contact

Lindsay White, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Jones & Bartlett Learning, 1 800-832-0034 8318, [email protected], https://www.jblearning.com/

SOURCE Jones & Bartlett Learning